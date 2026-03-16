Morgan State awarded nearly $9 Million in Federal Funding

Morgan State University has been awarded nearly $9 million in federal research funding as part of a $58 million investment supporting public safety, Chesapeake Bay preservation, and research initiatives across Maryland.

Secured through the 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations bill and announced by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, this funding will enhance Morgan’s research and workforce development in microelectronics and biomedical science.

Morgan will receive $3.4 million to expand its Center for Education and Research in Microelectronics and $5.5 million to build and equip a Molecular Biology Research Laboratory for academic researchers in the School of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences (SCMNS).

The awards are provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the Department of Commerce, which advances U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness through academic collaboration.

This investment strengthens Morgan’s position as a national leader in applied research and supports the university’s goal of achieving Carnegie R1 classification, the highest level of research activity among U.S. universities.

Dr. Willie E. May, vice president for research and economic development at Morgan State University, noted federal investment in public research universities, like Morgan, is essential to cultivating the next generation of scientific discovery and innovation, because they empower institutions of higher learning to harness the intellectual capacity of emerging scholars, researchers and innovators whose work will shape the future of America.