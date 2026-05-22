Morgan State University Celebrates Record Growth

This week, Morgan State University's School of Engineering hosted the Smart & Sustainable Mobility Showcase, a collaborative event with leaders from Maryland, Baltimore, and Québec to discuss clean, smart transportation and emerging mobility solutions.

The occasion marked the announcement and signing of a Québec–Maryland Cooperation Agreement in Baltimore, launching the 2026 Smart & Sustainable Mobility Week.

For the first time, Québec showcased 19 companies with advanced transportation technologies, promoting new conversations and collaboration between Québec and Maryland.

During the event, Maryland Secretary of State Susan Lee and Québec officials signed an agreement to advance joint initiatives in transportation, climate, life sciences, tourism, and trade.

Organizers thanked partners, including Maryland and Baltimore agencies and Morgan State University for their contributions in making this milestone happen.

On Friday, Morgan State published an infographic highlighting its success in attracting, retaining, and graduating more students at Maryland's leading public urban research institution.

This spring, Morgan State graduated 1,270 students, a 24% increase over the number graduated in spring 2025.

The infographic details the awarding of 897 bachelor's degrees (an 18% increase compared to spring 2025), 292 master's degrees (a 45% increase compared to spring 2025), and 81 doctoral degrees (a 35% increase compared to spring 2025).

In fall 2025, enrollment reached 11,559, the largest in Morgan's 158-year history, making it the nation's third-largest historically Black college and university.

The infographic also notes several milestones: the first 17 Doctor of Social Work degrees, the inaugural Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre graduates, a record nine actuarial science degree earners since 2010, and eight members of the Class of 2026 commissioned as Army second lieutenants.

Continuing this upward momentum, during the 2025-2026 academic year, Morgan State's total graduates hit 1,888, the highest ever, including 1,347 bachelor's degrees, 426 master's degrees, and 115 doctoral degrees.

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