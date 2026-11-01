Morgan State University Hosts Record-Breaking STEM Expo

Morgan State University's Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems recently reported that nearly 1,000 young people participated in a STEM-focused event.

The Center, along with its Data Engineering and Predictive Analytics Lab and Children's Education in Computing Exploration Lab, participated in Morgan’s STEM Expo 2026, each hosting a station where students could interact with researchers and engage in STEM activities.

Students from pre-K through 12th grade conducted experiments, observed their designs produced by 3D printers, competed in esports, and engaged in discussions with scientists and engineers.

For many participants, this event provided their first opportunity to envision a future in a STEM career, representing a significant milestone in youth development.

Volunteers facilitated activities to help students understand artificial intelligence, its mechanisms, and their potential roles in shaping its future.

The Center expressed appreciation for the collaboration with exhibitors and volunteers who supported students in considering careers as scientists, engineers, and innovators.

The Opportunities Industrialization Center of America cohosted the event, attracting nearly 1,000 participants from pre-K through 12th grade, and featured 61 hands-on exhibits, over 100 volunteers, and 75 Morgan State student ambassadors.

The Opportunities Industrialization Center provides training for unemployed individuals and those seeking career advancement, supports lower-skilled workers in acquiring new skills and industry-recognized credentials, promotes work readiness and achievement, offers adult basic education and GED preparation or testing services, engages youth in recognizing and developing their strengths, and delivers vocational training in fields such as certified nursing assistant.