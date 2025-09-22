Morgan State University Surpasses $100M in Research Commitments

Morgan State University has announced a significant milestone, surpassing $100 million in annual research commitments for the first time in its 158-year history.

According to a press release, the university reached a total of $104.4 million, reflecting an 18% increase over the previous year.

This funding is primarily sourced from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and other public and private organizations, showcasing Morgan's expanding national presence in sponsored research.

The latest funding round includes nearly $5 million dedicated to six investigative studies focused on improving city safety, advancing technology, and enhancing pathways in STEM fields. The awarded funds will support projects that aim to strengthen national cybersecurity, expand opportunities for students in science and engineering, explore new frontiers in mathematics and physics, and improve urban functionality, while also creating pathways for student success and retention.

Among the six NSF grants are various projects that unite faculty and student researchers to tackle urgent societal challenges, fostering innovation and student retention in STEM. Key initiatives include:

PERSIST II (Pathways to Enhance Retention of Students in Science to Transition): Originally launched in 2019 with seed funding from the NSF.

A project focusing on securing IoT devices from emerging cyber threats related to quantum computing.

A collaboration among Morgan and four other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)—Miles College, Howard University, Tennessee State University, and Winston-Salem State University—to create a scalable “Grow Your Own” model for training students, faculty, and staff in research administration and scientific inquiry.

A study examining the impact of structured support programs on the retention and degree completion of undergraduate engineering students at HBCUs.

An investigation into super representation theory, inspired by particle physics and the mathematical symmetries underlying chemistry, quantum information, and biology.

A multidisciplinary project exploring human-autonomy collaboration in intelligent transportation systems, which has implications for smart cities, traffic safety, and energy efficiency.

These awards underscore the competitiveness of Morgan’s research efforts and the crucial role HBCUs play, according to Willie E. May, VP for Research and Economic Development.

He stated that by strengthening research capacity, MSU empowers faculty, trains tomorrow’s technologists, and ensures that Morgan and its peer institutions make meaningful contributions to the innovation economy.

In related news, Tamla Olivier, president and chief executive officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric, announced the company's partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and the Baltimore Orioles to celebrate the opening of a new STEM Center at Harlem Park Elementary and Middle School.

Olivier noted that this STEM center is part of a broader commitment to expand access to STEM education throughout Central Maryland.

Between 2025 and 2026, 16 additional STEM centers will be established through the ongoing collaboration between BGE and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

The Baltimore Orioles have also partnered with the Foundation to support eight more centers, further amplifying the impact of this initiative.