MPLAN to Boost Research Collaboration and Funding Opportunities

HeroX, a platform for crowdsourced solutions, has launched the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Partnership Learning Award Notification (MPLAN).

Administered on behalf of NASA’s MUREP, MPLAN is a two-phase program seeking research proposals from Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) aligned with NASA's 2026 topic areas.

The program provides funding to support idea development, research, and stakeholder engagement. According to Torry Johnson, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, this year’s MPLAN aims to expand access to funding, strengthen institutional capacity, and foster direct collaboration with NASA experts.

The initiative supports historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), tribal colleges and universities, and other MSIs in connecting with NASA’s mission and resources.

MPLAN operates in two phases. In Phase 1, principal investigators at MSIs must submit research proposals addressing a 2026 NASA topic area by May 29, 2026. Proposals should demonstrate scientific and technical merit, feasibility, and potential benefit to NASA. In Phase 2, selected recipients will participate in meetings with NASA Mission Directorate representatives and subject-matter experts, including a kickoff meeting, a workshop, and monthly sessions from August through November 2026.

NASA will award up to $50,000 per winning proposal.

Funds may be used for staff support, student experiences, professional development, research activities, and specialized resources. Principal investigators must be affiliated with a Minority Serving Institution. HeroX, co-founded in 2013 by Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder Peter Diamandis, is an open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation. The platform enables users worldwide to address business and global challenges through collective problem-solving.

Additionally, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has announced the application deadline for the Boeing | TMCF HBCU Immersion program.

This competitive opportunity introduces high-achieving freshmen and sophomores to The Boeing Company. Led by Boeing leaders and the HBCU Strategy Team, the program offers in-depth exposure to Boeing’s products, services, and corporate culture. Apply by March 27 to be considered.

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