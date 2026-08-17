N.C. A&T Awarded $16.9M NIH Grant to Lead Health Disparities Research and Innovation

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a $16.9 million, five-year award from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities to establish a new research center focused on reducing health disparities.

This funding positions N.C. A&T as a leader in health disparities research and community engagement for underserved populations.

The new center, located in the College of Health and Human Sciences, will initially focus on brain health and support two RO1-scale research projects.

Last week, N.C. A&T announced that its researchers secured $113.3 million in research contracts and grants for the fiscal year July 2025 to June 2026, submitting over 500 proposals in scientific and engineering fields.

Research funding increased by more than $17 million, and over the past five years, A&T researchers have received $556 million in awards.

Supported projects will advance student fellowships, programming, and workforce development; improve public health; modernize data systems; and address health disparities.

Additional initiatives include developing a novel anticancer vaccine for aggressive brain tumors, using hyperspectral imaging and artificial intelligence to identify cold-resistant looseleaf lettuce varieties, and expanding interdisciplinary training in synthetic biology.

N.C. A&T anticipates continued growth in fiscal year 2027, building on the momentum of the recent $16.9 million NIH award.

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