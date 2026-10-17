N.C. A&T Spotlights First-Generation Engineering Students

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's College of Engineering recognized First-Generation Friday by highlighting the achievements of junior civil engineering student Shanice Way on social media.

According to N.C. A&T, Shanice's participation in her high school yearbook class facilitated discussions about post-graduation plans and included a panel featuring representatives from historically Black colleges and universities.

These experiences introduced her to new opportunities and a supportive community in which she envisioned herself succeeding.

This exposure fostered her interest in historically Black colleges and universities and ultimately influenced her decision to attend N.C. A&T.

Through involvement in organizations such as the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and with guidance from mentors, alumni, and peers, Shanice has developed a strong sense of support and belonging that continues to shape her academic journey.

Shanice offers the following advice: “Just because you haven’t seen something done doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Never limit yourself to one lane and never let someone else define what you can or cannot do. Your journey is yours to define.”

On the inaugural First-Generation Friday, the N.C. A&T College of Engineering announced an ongoing initiative to share the stories of first-generation engineering students throughout the academic year.

The first feature highlighted Laila West, a sophomore mechanical engineering student.

Motivated by an early interest in Legos, hands-on projects, and understanding how systems function, Laila determined that engineering was an ideal path.

With encouragement from faculty, staff, and fellow students, she has developed confidence, pursued new opportunities, and recognized that success does not require having every detail planned in advance.

Laila advises: “Keep learning, keep showing up, and remember that you belong in the room. Leave A&T having no regrets, knowing that you did all you wanted to do and have made a positive impact on campus.”

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