NAA Award goes to a BEYA Stars and Stripes Veteran

The National Aeronautic Association has named retired U.S. Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. as the recipient of the 2026 Bruce Whitman Trophy.

The legendary Airman was featured on the cover of USBE magazine when he took up appointment as the 22nd Chief of Staff in the U.S. Air Force. He served from August 6, 2020, to February 21, 2025

The NAA award honors Brown for nearly 40 years of leadership and achievement in aerospace, as well as his commitment to preserving military heritage and mentoring future aerospace leaders.

The Bruce Whitman Trophy will be presented to General Brown on November 5, 2026, at the NAA Fall Awards ceremony.

Established by the NAA in 2019, the Whitman Trophy honors the legacy of Bruce Whitman, the late aerospace executive and philanthropist who led FlightSafety International as CEO for over 15 years.

The award recognizes a living U.S. citizen for significant professional achievement in aerospace and for dedicated efforts to preserve and promote military heritage, particularly through educational initiatives that highlight the sacrifices and legacy of U.S. military service.

The Bruce Whitman Trophy celebrates those who reach the absolute pinnacle of aerospace achievement while ensuring the history, honor, and sacrifices of our military are preserved to inspire future generations, said Jim Albaugh, Chair, NAA Board of Directors.

General Brown's career embodies the very definition of this honor.

From the flight line to the highest echelons of military leadership, his profound strategic vision has shaped the aerospace landscape. At the same time, his continued devotion to educating students ensures that our nation's military heritage remains an active source of inspiration.

Brown’s distinguished career culminated as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer.

Previously, he served as the 22nd Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and was the first African American to lead a military service branch.

As a highly decorated command pilot with over 3,100 flying hours, he led key coalition operations across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Since retiring, he has continued his commitment to education and public service as Executive-in-Residence at Duke University, with appointments at the Sanford School of Public Policy and the Pratt School of Engineering.

“It is a distinct honor to be recognized with this prestigious trophy,” said Brown. “I am grateful to my family, friends, mentors, and colleagues, whose support and guidance made this recognition possible. In the spirit of Bruce Whitman’s legacy, I remain committed to helping develop and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.”