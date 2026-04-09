NASA’s Mercury Seven: The Pioneers Who Launched America into Space

Last year, American Experience | PBS reported that on April 9, 2025, NASA introduced its first astronauts, known as the Mercury Seven.

Project Mercury aimed to send a crewed spacecraft into orbit, study how humans function in space, and bring both the crew and spacecraft back safely.

The project’s success paved the way for the Gemini and Apollo missions, which eventually put the first people on the moon.

According to American Experience, NASA presented the Mercury Seven—America’s first astronauts—at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

The group included Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Deke Slayton.

These military test pilots, Carpenter, Cooper, Glenn, Grissom, Schirra, Shepard, and Slayton, were chosen for Project Mercury, the first U.S. human spaceflight program.

They were selected from over 500 candidates and became national heroes, leading America into the space race.

The press conference took place at the Dolly Madison House, which was NASA’s headquarters at the time, and the astronauts answered questions for 90 minutes.

Project Mercury’s goal was to send a person into orbit and bring them back safely.

All seven astronauts eventually went to space, except for Slayton, who was temporarily grounded. This group set the stage for the later Gemini and Apollo programs.

During Black History Month 2026, Good Black News celebrated Guion “Guy” Bluford, Ron McNair, and Frederick Gregory – the first African American astronauts in space.