NASA Launches Fall Career Events

Learn With NASA has announced a virtual Career & Technical Education Day will be held on August 19.

Students will have the opportunity to listen to experienced trades professionals discuss their career paths and describe a typical day at work.

NASA Earth mentioned that interns contribute to our understanding of the planet we live on by launching weather balloons, flying aboard NASA aircraft, or collecting data in the field.

Each year, NASA's Office of STEM Engagement provides hands-on internships to over 2,000 students.

This month, NASA will host the Pathways and Early Careers Fall Virtual event on August 27.

Registration is required by August 26.

The session will connect participants with representatives from NASA Pathways, Early Careers, and OSTEM, and will cover available opportunities, application preparation, resume building, interview strategies, and online assessments.

College students are encouraged to apply for paid internships by September 14 for spring 2027, February 26, 2027 for summer 2027, and May 21, 2027 for fall 2027.

Early- to mid-career engineers, technologists, and innovators are invited to apply for focused term appointments, typically lasting one to two years, to address complex challenges.

NASA is also accepting applications for limited positions in NASA Force, a hiring initiative developed with the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to attract technical talent for mission-critical roles.

Successful candidates will contribute to projects such as lunar rover operations, deep space logistics, NASA Spaceport 2.0, Orion real-time operating systems and core flight software, curation of lunar materials samples, development of in situ resource utilization plants for a sustainable lunar outpost, advancement of aeronautics through artificial intelligence and machine learning for air traffic control automation, and propulsion systems support for the commercial crew program, launch services program, and Artemis.

× Save the Date! 📅@NASAArmstrong is hosting a virtual Career & Technical Education Day on Aug. 19. Students can hear directly from skilled trades experts about their career journeys & what a typical workday is like. 👷‍♀️🧑‍🏭👩‍🔧



Register here: https://t.co/gdMl1hP5dx pic.twitter.com/VIGocyFDzZ — Learn With NASA (@LearnWithNASA) August 4, 2026

× Best interns on Earth! 🫶🌎



Whether they’re launching weather balloons, flying on a NASA aircraft, or taking measurements in the field, @NASAInterns help us learn more about the planet we call home. pic.twitter.com/Ef7ZQZgsMu — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 30, 2026

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