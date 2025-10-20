NASCAR NEXT Engineering Fellowship 2026-2028

NASCAR has revealed the launch of the NASCAR NEXT Engineering Fellowship Program. According to the website, applications opened on October 6, 2025, and will close on November 3, 2025.

The program is created in partnership with NASCAR’s official automotive manufacturing partners, who play a significant role in supporting and shaping the fellowship experience.

The two-year rotation starts with initial cohorts staggered every other year (e.g., 2025, 2027, etc.), with one fellow per original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Fellows will rotate through disciplines within the Racing/Performance division of their respective OEMs each quarter, including a 4-6 week rotation in NASCAR competition, engineering, or officiating.

In the second year, fellows will work with an OEM-designated NASCAR team (Weekly Series – Cup Series, as determined by the OEM).

After successfully completing the two-year cycle, fellows may choose to stay with the team or OEM full-time. The anticipated annual salary is approximately $80,000.

The program targets second-year master’s students or recent graduates in STEM fields (such as mechanical engineering, computer science, or related majors) with a minimum 2.8 GPA.

Participants must be members of one of three professional organizations: the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), or the Society of Women Engineers (SWE).

Preferred majors include Advanced Motorsports Engineering, Aerodynamics, Aerospace Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Biomedical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Management, Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Physics, and Systems Engineering.

Job titles include Computational Fluid Dynamics/Aerodynamics Engineer, Design Engineer, Safety & Safety Systems Engineer, Simulation Engineer, Vehicle Design Engineer, Vehicle Systems Engineer, and Vehicle Performance Engineer.