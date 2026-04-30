This weekend, one of the largest science competitions is taking place from April 30 to May 4.

The National Science Bowl, created by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in 1991, is celebrating its 35th year of inspiring students in mathematics and science during the 2026 event.

More than 350,000 students have competed in the National Science Bowl, which tests middle and high school teams on biology, chemistry, Earth science, physics, energy, and math in a fast-paced format.

A question like 'How many hydrogen atoms are in a malt triose molecule, a trisaccharide of three glucose molecules?' might stump us, but not National Science Bowl winners.

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, it's more than trivia—it's strategy, knowledge, and fun.

On Thursday, Southern Ohio Cleanup Company LLC wished Valley High School good luck, noting that the school—previously crowned the 2026 Department of Energy South Central Regional champion—is now one of just 68 teams competing at the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., this weekend, April 30 to May 4.

Earlier in January 2026, Ripen the Meristem, Inc. shared that its executive director, Dr. Chenere P. Ramsey, volunteered as a Rules Judge for the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl 2026, Washington, D.C./Maryland Regional Competition at Montgomery College.

This event provided opportunities to connect with high school and community college students exploring STEM disciplines and seeking to grow their skills and confidence.

In February 2026, the Nevada National Security Site thanked dedicated volunteers who helped power the 2026 Nevada Science Bowl, the regional event leading up to the national finals. The site also expressed gratitude for their sponsors, including the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office (signature sponsor), Mission Support and Test Services LLC, and Environmental Management Nevada Environmental Program Services.

One lawmaker observed that for decades, the Nevada National Security Site has ensured the military effectiveness of the nuclear stockpile without the need for explosive testing.

Each year, about 10,000 middle and high school students compete in 65 regional Science Bowls, 50 for middle school students and 15 for high school students.

Recent National Science Bowl winners include Lexington High School (Massachusetts) and BASIS Independent Bellevue (Washington). Participants represent the level of young minds shaping our clean energy future.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science manages and sponsors the National Science Bowl finals. The Office of Science is the nation's largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences and works to address pressing challenges.

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× 🎙️NEW EPISODE DROP! It's not just trivia—it's strategy, knowledge, and a whole lotta fun! Tune in to the Scholar Bowl Championships preview and hear all about the top teams going head-to-head in this intense brain game showdown. 💡 Listen here: https://t.co/i0QurA3IjB pic.twitter.com/3vQlyLOOop — MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) April 29, 2026