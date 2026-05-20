National Women in Aerospace Day 2026

National Women in Aerospace Day, observed annually on May 20, recognizes the achievements of women in aviation, defense, and space. Established in the U.S., it honors pioneers such as Amelia Earhart, Harriet Quimby, and Bessie Coleman, and encourages young women to pursue STEM and aerospace careers.

Although progress has been made, women remain underrepresented in technical aerospace roles, comprising only 6-14% of commercial pilots and aerospace engineers.

By promoting mentorship and visibility, this day inspires more women to join and remain in the industry, fostering role models and support systems that advance diversity.

As a child, Kelly Lierzer wanted to design roller coasters. At Brown University, she discovered her passion for aerospace engineering.

Kelly won the 2020 BEYA Professional Achievement in Industry Award for leading her team through 14 years of successful engine testing and for her STEM outreach.

Raised on one of the last Black-owned family farms in Northeast Philadelphia, Kelly credited her upbringing for her enthusiasm for learning. She recently served as associate director of project engineering for adaptive military exhaust programs at Pratt & Whitney.

Odetta Scott, a veteran at Collins Aerospace, won a 2021 Leadership Award for managing engineering supplier relationships and implementing improvements. She mentored over 20 individuals, and trained 150 Six Sigma specialists. Scott holds degrees in mechanical engineering technology, an MBA, and a master's in organization development.

Dakeesha Wright, the second African-American woman to earn a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, has 25+ years of experience in rocket engine development and operations management at Collins Aerospace.

She received the 2023 WOC Managerial Leadership Award.

At the 11th annual American Aerospace & Defense Summit, Adaora Nelson, VP of Quality & Mission Assurance at Raytheon and a U.S. Navy veteran, inspired audiences by describing her journey from Nigeria to the U.S. and her belief in her ability to succeed in the aerospace industry.

Nelson, a recipient of the 2024 WOC Career Achievement Award, is among the innovators advancing STEM fields.

After an earthquake in Mexico City, Ali Guarneros Luna, an outstanding technical contribution award winner at the 2018 WOC STEM Conference, was inspired to become an aerospace engineer. Despite pausing her education to support her family and later raising four children as a single parent, she persevered to join NASA AMES.

Guarneros Luna contributed to the first U.S. satellite launched from the ISS and encourages women to pursue careers in aerospace.

Rashmi Prasad, a staff researcher at General Motors, specializes in electrified propulsion systems and has over 65 patents and publications in automotive innovation.

She received the technical innovation award at the 2023 WOC STEM Conference and thanked her colleagues for overcoming challenges and breaking barriers.