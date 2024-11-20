New "AI in Cities" report showcases innovative applications

In partnership with Google, the National League of Cities has released a new report that highlights practical ways for local governments to effectively utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize city services.

According to the press release, the "AI in Cities" report showcases innovative applications of AI in municipalities and includes a toolkit to assist local leaders in adopting AI efficiently.

The report emphasizes how local governments are strategically exploring opportunities to use technology, including various forms of AI, to better serve their communities.

"Technology has always been an essential tool for local governments to respond to the evolving needs of their residents," said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and executive director of the National League of Cities. "Our Artificial Intelligence report highlights both the potential pitfalls and the vast opportunities AI presents for our local communities. As part of NLC’s centennial celebration, we are focused on helping local officials prepare for the next chapter in local governance."

Karan Bhatia, vice president and global head of government affairs and public policy at Google, said they were excited to partner with the National League of Cities to provide tools, resources, and expertise that help its members leverage AI to meet the unique needs of their communities and build a better future for everyone.

NLC has partnered with Google to share its expertise with members who are eager to learn how to navigate and utilize this technology to strengthen their communities.

To download the report, visit nlc.org/AIToolkit.