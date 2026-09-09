New Dept., Major Federal Grant, and Engineering Talent Growth

Morgan State University's Mitchell School of Engineering has launched its new Department of Civil, Environmental, and Transportation Engineering as of July 1.

This new department combines Civil & Environmental Engineering with Transportation & Urban Infrastructure Studies.

Dr. Celeste Chavis, who previously led the Department of Transportation & Urban Infrastructure Studies, is now chair of the new department.

Chavis said the merger brings together the strengths and expertise of the programs while creating new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and opportunity to build a department that prepares Morgan students to address some of society's most pressing infrastructure, environmental, and mobility challenges.

This summer, the Rail Transportation and Engineering Center at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign welcomed three National University Rail Center of Excellence interns from Tuskegee University and Morgan State University.

The center, led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, focuses on hands-on research in rail transportation engineering.

The interns worked on projects like railroad maintenance analysis and rail temperature modeling.

They also gained valuable industry experience, collaborated with graduate researchers, and explored possible careers in the rail industry.

The National University Rail Center of Excellence, supported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Administration, aims to attract, inspire, and educate the next generation of railway transportation engineers.

Beyond research, the interns from historically Black colleges and universities attended the Crosstie and Fastening System Symposium. There, they met industry professionals and learned about current challenges in rail infrastructure.

Morgan State University also announced it is one of only 10 institutions nationwide to receive a five-year, $10 million federal grant to establish the Institute for Trusted Autonomous Networks.

The TITAN initiative will support advanced research, strengthen doctoral education, and open new career paths for students, helping Morgan move closer to Carnegie Research One classification.

Last year, Morgan State University's National Transportation Center organized a Cybersecurity Conference to discuss the increasing significance of cybersecurity in transportation systems.

The event helped students to understand real-world issues confronting transportation networks through technical demonstrations, interactive activities, and career talks led by cybersecurity professionals and academic researchers.

As transportation systems grow more interconnected and digital, fostering cybersecurity awareness early in education is crucial to equip future leaders in cybersecurity and transportation.

Next week, Howard University is hosting the AMIE conference to advance technology, talent, and opportunity.

The event will take place in Washington, DC, September 20–22, for three days of innovation and collaboration to strengthen the U.S. engineering workforce.

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