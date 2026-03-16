New Mexico Museum of Space History to Honor Tuskegee Airmen with Special Event

The New Mexico Museum of Space History will honor the Tuskegee Airmen, known as the “Red Tail Angels,” with a special event on Thursday, March 26.

These pioneering aviators broke barriers as the first African American fighter pilots in World War II, escorting American bombers over Europe and contributing to the desegregation of the U.S. military.

Presented in partnership with the Holloman AFB Tuskegee Airmen Chapter, the event invites the public to learn about the courage and achievements of these historic aviators.

The museum, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs and a Smithsonian Affiliate, highlights New Mexico’s contributions to the U.S. Space Program and features the International Space Hall of Fame and New Horizons Dome Theater.