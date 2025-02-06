New Premium Track at BEYA: Pioneering AI Innovation Across Industries

Career Communications Group has announced the BEYA Premium AI Track, a premier event at the BEYA STEM Conference, February 13-15, 2025.

This event will bring together thought leaders, executives, and innovators to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) across business, government, and education.

Hosted at the STEM City Baltimore-David Steward Innovation Center in the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, this exclusive track will provide cutting-edge insights into AI’s evolving role in shaping industries and driving innovation.

As AI continues to revolutionize the future of work, cybersecurity, data-driven decision-making, and automation, the BEYA Premium AI Track is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate and lead in the digital era.

The seminar will cover several key topics, including:

AI in Business & Government : Driving innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence.

: Driving innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence. Cybersecurity & AI : Strengthening digital security with AI-powered solutions.

: Strengthening digital security with AI-powered solutions. AI & Workforce Development : Preparing the next generation of AI leaders and talent.

: Preparing the next generation of AI leaders and talent. AI & Policy : Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and ethical considerations.

: Navigating the evolving regulatory landscape and ethical considerations. AI-Driven Data Insights: Leveraging machine learning and AI analytics for strategic decision-making.

The BEYA Premium AI Track connects cutting-edge AI with leadership, strategy, and industry transformation. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain invaluable insights from pioneers in the AI revolution.

Featured speakers include:

As Vice President of Medtronic, Kenneth Washington discusses AI-driven medical innovations transforming healthcare.

Gary Simms , director and executive escalation manager at Microsoft , is an AI strategist who specializes in enterprise risk management.

, director and executive escalation manager at , is an AI strategist who specializes in enterprise risk management. Victor Brown , emeritus vice president and distinguished engineer at IBM , is a pioneer in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

, emeritus vice president and distinguished engineer at , is a pioneer in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Tyrone Taborn , CEO of Career Communications Group , is recognized for his vision of digital transformation and diversity in technology.

, CEO of , is recognized for his vision of digital transformation and diversity in technology. Robert Steward , founder and CEO of End2End Analytics , is an AI-powered supply chain optimization expert.

, founder and CEO of , is an AI-powered supply chain optimization expert. Ernest Smiley is a senior data scientist and analytics expert specializing in AI, machine learning, and data intelligence.

is a senior data scientist and analytics expert specializing in AI, machine learning, and data intelligence. Dr. Kevin Kornegay is a professor and endowed chair at Morgan State University and a research leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

is a professor and endowed chair at and a research leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. David Jones is the CEO of Lumena Energy , which innovates in AI-driven renewable energy and smart grid technology.

is the CEO of , which innovates in AI-driven renewable energy and smart grid technology. Dominique Hinto n, R&D data scientist, specializing in machine learning, AI-driven analytics, and technology management.

n, R&D data scientist, specializing in machine learning, AI-driven analytics, and technology management. Jennifer Blum, Ph.D. is a director of AI and analytics at HII, leading AI applications in government and defense.

Join us at the BEYA STEM Conference for BEYA Premium AI Track's insightful discussions and networking opportunities! Click here to register.