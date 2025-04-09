New Report Calls for Higher Education Strategy

A new groundbreaking report highlights the urgent need to develop a higher education strategy that strengthens the competitiveness and security of the United States.

The report, America's Talent Moonshot: How the United States Can Win the Global Competition for Prosperity and Security, is the product of the Council on Higher Education as a Strategic Asset (HESA), a group of leaders from business, the military, nonprofits, and academia.

Convened by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), the Council came together to focus on how America can create the conditions for colleges and universities to take the next giant leap in educational innovation to boost its global competitiveness and national security.

In a globally competitive knowledge economy, human capital is America's principal national asset. To remain prosperous, secure, and united in a rapidly changing world, the United States must act decisively—and higher education must lead the way, said Mary Papazian, AGB executive vice president. The United States can no longer ignore the growing gaps between the number of positions needed to fuel our economy, sustain our communities, and keep our nation secure and the number of educated individuals prepared to fill those roles.

Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University, Linda Gooden, chair of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, and Robert L. King, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, and chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY) co-led the council.

Gooden won the top award at the 20th annual BEYA STEM Conference. The industry leader has long maintained that change comes in three dimensions: new technology, customers, and buying patterns.

"Our ability to recognize and leverage these points has given us a competitive advantage," she told USBE magazine.

However, the new report identifies urgent talent shortages in sectors essential to national strength—health care, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI), education, and engineering—and calls for scalable, coordinated solutions to close these gaps.

The report notes that this is a 21st-century moonshot, and just like the moon landing, it will take ambition, investment, and a united effort.

The report calls for a reimagined national strategy to unleash the talent of all Americans by connecting higher education institutions with strategic public and private sector partners. It outlines a vision to:

Expand access to education and workforce training opportunities,

Strengthen pipelines into critical workforce sectors,

Support breakthrough research and innovation, and

Renew higher education's civic mission to sustain democracy.

The report also acknowledges growing public dissatisfaction with traditional education models and responds with a blueprint for action: empowering colleges and universities to serve national interests through innovation, collaboration, and rapid response to strategic talent needs.

"HESA participating universities are committed to supporting America, and American ideals. The global preeminence the United States once enjoyed is being eroded as other countries are investing strategically in educating and developing their citizens. At the same time, an increasing number of Americans are expressing frustration with the design, outcomes, and costs of the current model of higher education," said King.

Specifically, the report calls for:

A national alliance of higher education institutions, state and federal governments, K–12 education, business and industry, and civic and philanthropic organizations focused on advancing national competitiveness and national security.

An executive role within the White House to coordinate the strategy and funding of relevant federal departments and agencies that impact the achievement of talent development goals.

A national talent council to monitor state-level talent development goals and skills gaps, elevating those with strategic, national implications, then linking those needs with HESA participating institutions.

Strategic investment and coordination of federal, state, and private resources to advance America's education and talent goals.

A national recognition for institutions that contribute to the achievement of national strategic education and talent priorities.

A public corporation to serve as the organizing and funding entity focused on strengthening America's economic prosperity, national security, and democracy.