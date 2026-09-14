Nicolas Pollard Wins Technology Rising Star Award

Nicolas Pollard, an aspiring engineer who recently finished an internship at Micron, announced on Monday that he will receive the Technology Rising Star Award at the upcoming AI NEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards, hosted by Career Communications Group.

On LinkedIn, Pollard shared that he learned about the nomination on Friday and was thrilled. He said the recognition means a lot to him because it highlights his journey in technology, artificial intelligence, workforce development, and applied engineering.

Pollard often shares his ideas on AI-driven workforce training and semiconductor technology, aiming to connect students with research, industry, and new technology.

He said his main goal is to use innovation and technology to create opportunities and make a real impact.

Pollard thanked his mentors, professors, universities, friends, organizations, and industry professionals for their support and encouragement.

"There is still so much more to learn, build, and accomplish," he wrote.

Supporters congratulated him in the comments on his LinkedIn post about the award.

Kiante Bush, a business consultant, wrote, "Congratulations, Nicolas!! So very proud of you."

Shadei Laird, a QEM Research HEROES Fellow, added: "Congrats! I am beyond proud of you. Well deserved. Please continue to show leadership at your University and on a Global platform. The world needs you and your skill set to drive the advancements and improvements needed in Artificial Intelligence and future technologies. I’m proud to say I know you."

Hiring Experienced Researchers to Optimize Ecosystems in STEM (Research-HEROES) is a national capacity development and technical assistance initiative launched by the QEM Network to strengthen research and development ecosystems at colleges and universities.

The nomination highlights Pollard's achievements, leadership, and influence, showing the forward-looking spirit of the award.

Pollard recently finished an internship with Micron Technology. He called it one of the most immersive and transformative experiences of his career, mentioning events like New York Tech Week and the Virginia Microelectronics Consortium.

Pollard said the summer let him see semiconductor manufacturing from many angles: technical, professional, and personal growth.

He gained experience in high-volume manufacturing, process improvement, yield optimization, root cause analysis, and data-driven problem-solving. He also explored how Agentic AI and intelligent systems are shaping the future of semiconductor manufacturing.

There is still so much more to learn, build, and accomplish.

Working with skilled engineers and professionals helped him appreciate the teamwork, precision, and innovation needed to make technology at scale.

Through Micron's employee groups and professional communities, Pollard said he contributed to the company culture, built relationships, and helped host events.

These experiences improved his leadership, communication, and networking skills, and showed him how strong communities build strong organizations.

Outside of work, he enjoyed exploring Washington, D.C. and New York City, meeting new people, attending events, and making memories with other interns.

He described the summer of 2026 as full of friendships, new perspectives, and connections he will remember for a long time.

"I entered Micron looking to gain experience in the semiconductor industry,” Pollard concluded. “And now I leave with a much greater understanding of the industry, applied engineering, optimized yield, throughput, and cost manufacturing, AI, people and technical leadership, teamwork, and the partners/customers behind the technology that powers our world. Thank you, Micron Technology, for an incredible internship experience and for continuing to support me beyond the summer experience."