Nonprofit Leader Kedrick Scribner on how BEYA can change lives in Nigeria

This week, Vanguard, a leading newspaper based in Lagos, shared exciting news about an invitation extended to Tyrone D. Taborn, the CEO of Career Communications Group, by the Kedrick Scribner Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Baltimore.

This invitation aims to explore the possibility of launching a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) conference in Nigeria, building on the legacy of the BEYA STEM Conference, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in Baltimore in 2026.

Taborn’s visit is set for March 12-19, 2025. He will tour potential venues and engage in discussions about initiating a STEM conference inspired by the BEYA and WOC STEM Conferences, both of which are celebrated for their ability to connect students, professionals, and employers in the STEM fields.

The BEYA STEM Conference has long been a pivotal platform, featuring career fairs and training sessions that have successfully helped hundreds of engineers and scientists launch their careers.

Creating a similar event in Nigeria holds incredible potential to unlock new pathways for career growth and development.

Dr. Kedrick Scribner shared his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “Nigeria is a land overflowing with untapped talent. It deserves a premier platform to showcase and cultivate that talent. A BEYA-style STEM conference in Nigeria is more than just an event—it’s about opening doors, providing opportunities, and transforming lives.”

With over 25 years of experience with the BEYA STEM Conference, Scribner has seen firsthand its powerful impact on uplifting communities.

He proudly emphasized, “BEYA embodies the essence of 'Becoming Everything You Are,' which is crucial for empowering underrepresented communities.” This is an exciting step forward for Nigeria and its aspiring STEM leaders!

The BEYA STEM Conference has historically served as a key platform for students, professionals, and employers in the STEM fields to connect and celebrate excellence.

It features extensive career fairs and training sessions, having successfully placed thousands of engineers and scientists into the workforce. Establishing a similar initiative in Nigeria could unlock new career and development opportunities.