Norfolk State's 114th Commencement exercises

Norfolk State University held its 114th Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 10, on its campus, where over 600 graduates received their diplomas.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presence of special guest Sheryl Lee Ralph, who is an actress, producer, activist, and author.

Ralph's career spans film, television, and theater, and she was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category.

Currently, she stars as "Barbara Howard," a veteran teacher, in ABC’s hit show *Abbott Elementary*, for which she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

On the big screen, Ralph has collaborated with some of Hollywood’s most award-winning performers, including Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Danny Glover, Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Rene Russo, Susan Sarandon, and Bette Midler.

Additionally, Ralph is a passionate health advocate. She founded the D.I.V.A. Foundation (Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware), a nonprofit organization focused on health advocacy.