November 2025: STEM City, N-O-V8, and FirstGen Day

On National STEM Day, observed on November 8, the BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day held its monthly meeting on STEM City USA and YouTube.

This event provides an opportunity for STEM professionals and students to share their journeys, challenges, and successes.

STEM Day is not only a celebration of innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), but it also marks the annual recognition of first-generation students across America.

According to the Journal of First-Generation Student Success, there are 8.2 million first-generation undergraduate students in the United States, which accounts for 54% of all undergraduate students.

Nine years ago, the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-Generation Student Success (now known as First Gen Forward) initiated the First-Generation College Celebration.

Since then, various organizations have encouraged educational institutions to celebrate the achievements of first-generation college students, faculty, and staff.

First Gen Forward announced that this year represents not only an opportunity to honor the more than 8 million first-generation students but also a chance to "renew our commitment to dismantling the barriers" that hinder their success.

The University of California celebrated First Generation Day by sharing several facts on social media.

More than 39% of UC undergraduate students are the first in their families to attend college.

They join faculty, staff, students, and university leaders who were also the first in their families to pursue higher education. These individuals are a vital part of what makes UC great.

Science Magazine featured the story of a first-generation student who initially felt that starting their science education later than their peers was a disadvantage.

For much of their training, this student feared falling behind. However, they now feel confident that they have successfully closed that gap.

At Metropolitan State University, over half of the student community proudly identifies as first-generation.

Recently, outreach and service programs came together to celebrate their unique journeys through art and reflection.

Participants collaborated to create a display featuring inspiring words like "resilient," "strong," "dedicated," and "role model." These tags now adorn the TRIO offices, symbolizing their collective strength, pride, and sense of belonging.