NSB elects a new board chair and vice chair

The National Science Board (NSB), which establishes policies for the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and advises Congress and the President, has announced the election of new leadership. (Photo courtesy of NSB).

During their meeting on July 24, Victor McCrary from the University of the District of Columbia was elected chair, and Aaron Dominguez from Catholic University was elected vice chair.

According to the press release, McCrary, who serves as vice president for research and professor of chemistry at the University of the District of Columbia, succeeds Darío Gil, who stepped down as chair to become the Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Dominguez, the executive vice president and provost at The Catholic University of America, takes on McCrary's previous role as vice chair.

The NSF plays a critical role in driving U.S. innovation through basic research and in cultivating talent in science and technology, from skilled technical workers to doctoral researchers.

It also fosters multi-sector partnerships with businesses, philanthropic organizations, and state sectors to maximize taxpayer investment.

Furthermore, the NSF is committed to developing domestic talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

This includes initiatives stemming from President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at promoting excellence and innovation at historically Black colleges and universities, as well as extending those aspirations to tribal colleges, Hispanic-serving institutions, trade schools, and community colleges.

The NSF is focused on reimagining itself to tackle future challenges head-on.

Dominguez stated that the NSF lays the groundwork for world-changing advances—the next, next big thing, just as it did for artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology. He added that the NSF is a key pillar and that he is looking forward to collaborating with Chair McCrary, the board, and the NSF to ensure the nation’s prosperity and security for the next 75 years.

The NSB has indicated that McCrary and Dominguez will lead the board until May 2026, at which time elections will be held, as is customary every even-numbered year.

McCrary is a former national president of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, a fellow of the American Chemical Society, a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus, and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Dominguez is a fellow of the American Physical Society, a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and also a fourth-degree Knight of Columbus.