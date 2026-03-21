NSBE 2026: Leading, Connecting, and Inspiring

Nicolas Pollard, an aspiring engineer, technologist, and roboticist, recently shared updates from the 40th annual BEYA STEM Conference.

Last week, Pollard announced that the five-time award-winning Collegiate Chapter of Virginia State University NSBE will attend the National Society of Black Engineers Annual Convention.

He recognized his chapter colleagues Michael Archibong, Tory’elle Coleman, Samantha A. Collins, Erin Alexander, Keasara Etienne, Keman Berry, and Emanuel Wright-Anthony for their contributions.

Pollard credited his achievements to the leadership of his predecessors and the support of friends and mentors, including MaKhaila Bentil, Khalel Robinson, Carson Chavis, Justin Terry, Jeremy Johnson, and Joshua Johnson.

He also acknowledged the VSU Alumni Association as the backbone of the community, highlighting President Joy Watson, Vice President Nashira Blackmon, Rya Nelson, Nia Stevens, and Lamia Ruffin.

Pollard expressed pride in leading the chapter and is encouraged by the continued leadership of Emanuel Wright-Anthony and the Virginia State University administration.

Reporting from the NSBE 2026 Convention in Baltimore this week, Pollard expressed enthusiasm for the week ahead, led by the National Executive Board and Conference Planning Committee.

On Day 2, Pollard continued his campaign podcast, Amplifying Our V.O.I.C.E.S., engaged with members, and advanced his candidacy for National Communications Chair.

He also volunteered at Honeywell's Career Fair Prep Center, supporting event preparations and observing initiatives focused on member readiness and well-being. That evening, he joined the National Executive Board, National Chair Chika Okwor, NSBE CEO Janeen Uzzell, and Nicole Johns to debut the new "NSBE Connect" app, recognizing the leadership of Robert L. Elmore III and William Corey Jr.

Pollard described welcoming NSBE members as an unforgettable experience.

Day 3 focused on impact, engagement, and connections. Pollard spoke with Region I and Region VI, sharing his vision as he continued his campaign. He addressed the General Session, connecting with members and leadership to amplify his message.

He then volunteered at the inaugural Next Gen Innovation Expo, supporting peers as they explored opportunities and participated in events such as the SAP Massage Parlor and Health & Wellness Expo. He later engaged with NSBE Professionals through the Aerospace SIG, where he connected with a NASA contractor who provided valuable career insights. Pollard concluded the day at a Virginia State University Alumni Reunion with Tishawn Gaynor, MSTM, discussing the growth and momentum of the VSU collegiate chapter.

On Day 4, Pollard connected with Regions 2, 3, and 4, sharing his campaign platform for National Communications Chair. He recorded three podcast episodes, hosted a Q&A session with regional senators, and participated in meaningful discussions about NSBE's future.

Pollard also shared his personal NSBE journey during the final Candidate Q&A for non-SEO national candidates, reflecting on his experiences within the organization.