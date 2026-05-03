NSBE Chapters Celebrate Leadership

The National Society of Black Engineers has announced the dates for its Summer Engineering Experience for Kids (SEEK).

The program will give students in 4th to 6th grade hands-on STEM experience through structured learning, mentorship, and real-world problem-solving.

NSBE stated that this year’s options are an in-person camp in Houston from June 8 to 26 (applications due by May 25) and a virtual camp, with Session 1 from June 22 to July 10 and Session 2 from July 20 to August 7 (applications due by May 4).

In addition to the SEEK program, May also marks the beginning of Nicolas Pollard's second term as national communications chairperson for NSBE.

Pollard noted that entering his senior year is also his fourth year with NSBE, one of the largest student-run organizations in the United States, focused on improving recruitment and retention of engineers in academia and industry.

Pollard said his NSBE experience shaped him in unexpected ways, from serving as senator for the Virginia State University NSBE chapter to two years as chapter president for Virginia State University Region II NSBE, and now two years as a national leader.

This year, Pollard is dedicated to finding new ways to recognize, communicate with, and connect NSBE members and leaders across the Society.

He aims to strengthen communication strategies, storytelling, and the society’s pipeline to highlight the individuals, chapters, regions, and leaders who define NSBE.

Pollard is additionally a member of the Office of Industry Engagement Industry Advisory Board, collaborating to support youth postsecondary and Career Education initiatives within the District of Columbia Public Schools. On May 15th, he will represent NSBE at Friendship Technology Preparatory High.

Meanwhile, the NSBE chapter at the joint College of Engineering of Florida A&M University and Florida State University is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

On LinkedIn, the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering highlighted alumnus Johnnie Tangle, who shared how he progressed from NSBE Jr. to college chapter initiatives.

Johnnie discussed enhancing college outreach by recruiting local Tallahassee high school students and explained how this strengthened his community connections and professional network.

He credited Okenwa Okoli, former department chair at FAMU-FSU Engineering and later dean at the University of Memphis, for championing student engagement and expanding graduate programs.

This expansion increased student enrollment and reduced doctoral completion times. Okoli’s leadership aimed to close achievement gaps, inspire K-12 students in STEM, and show students various career opportunities.

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