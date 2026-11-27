The National Society of Black Physicists and the National Society of Hispanic Physicists recently held a joint conference in North Carolina.

Richard Castillo, PhD, delivered the address at the Student Leadership Development Summit.

His presentation, “Humanity as Context: Science, Story, and the Preconditions of Excellence,” introduced the summit’s central themes.

Dr. Castillo was the first Hispanic graduate of MD Anderson’s medical physics program. The Medical Physics Graduate Program is jointly supported by UTHealth Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center,

The November 19–21 event showcased a powerhouse lineup of speakers and conversations spanning groundbreaking science, leadership, innovation, discovery, and the future of the physics community.

The event featured distinguished speakers, including:

Dr. Azuri Gonzalez, executive director of the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities and director of the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success at The University of Texas at El Paso

and director of the at The University of Texas at El Paso Dr. Shirley Malcom, senior advisor and director of SEA Change at the American Association for the Advancement of Science

Dr. Aaron Streets, associate professor and distinguished chair in bioengineering at the University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Diola Bagayoko, Southern University System Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Physics and Director Emeritus of the Timbuktu Academy

Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Physics and Director Emeritus of the Nobel Laureate Dr. John Mather

Dr. Eliad Peretz, NASA Mission and Instrument Scientist in the Heliophysics Science Division at Goddard Space Flight Center

Mission and Instrument Scientist in the Heliophysics Science Division at Dr. Edmundo Garcia-Solis, professor of physics and associate provost of grants and research administration at Chicago State University

The Universities Research Association, which connects 90 research universities, reported that the NSBP–NSHP Joint Conference in Raleigh, NC, was energizing and inspiring.

Over three days, the event highlighted the value of connecting emerging physicists with established researchers, educators, and leaders.

Highlights included student poster sessions featuring a Michigan State University and Fermilab collaboration, innovative muography research on pyramids, the URA booth linking students and postdoctoral researchers to opportunities at Fermilab and Sandia National Laboratories, and a celebration of African American women in physics with Jami Valentine Miller, PhD.

This recognition emphasized the ongoing impact of diverse scientists and their contributions.

The URA thanked both organizations for fostering scientific excellence, mentorship, and community.

In the U.S., the private sector remains the primary employer of new physics bachelor's degree recipients entering the workforce.

Data from AIP's degree recipient follow-up survey indicate that, after more than a decade of growth, the proportion of physics bachelor's degree recipients entering the workforce has declined by nearly 10 percent over the past two years.

More than one-third of new physics graduates in the workforce expressed intentions to enroll in graduate school, with most planning to do so within the next year.

Approximately three-quarters of employed physics graduates work in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, with engineering being the most prevalent.

Nearly all employed physics bachelor's degree recipients in STEM reported frequent teamwork and technical problem-solving, while relatively few managed personnel or budgets.

Almost half reported using artificial intelligence in their work, primarily for learning complex concepts, automating tasks, and coding activities.

Physics and astronomy were the most common graduate fields, followed by engineering, mathematics, and education.

Engineering accounted for half of the students pursuing graduate studies outside physics and astronomy.

Among those not currently enrolled in graduate study, 36% expressed interest in future enrollment, with about two-thirds intending to enroll within the next year.

The proportion of new physics bachelor's degree recipients entering the workforce increased from 35% to 51% between the 2011-2012 and 2022-2023 academic years.

However, this trend reversed for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 cohorts, with the proportion declining to 42%, representing a nine-percentage-point decrease.

Exhibitors at the joint National Society of Black Physicists and the National Society of Hispanic Physicists event represented universities, research laboratories, professional societies, graduate programs, institutes, and industry partners, highlighting the range of opportunities in the physics community.

Exhibitors included the American Astronomical Society, as well as the American Institute of Physics, Society of Physics Students, American Physical Society, Edward Accelerator Lab/Ohio University, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, NOBCChE, and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. The African American Women in Physics organization was also among the exhibitors.

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