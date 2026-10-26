NSF Launches Major STEM Initiatives

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) recently announced an upcoming funding opportunity associated with the NSF Programmable Cloud Laboratories Network, specifically targeting the development of Super Intelligence-Native Instruments.

According to the press release, recipients of the Super Intelligence-Native Instruments awards will enhance the cloud laboratories network by integrating instruments designed for the era of data and super intelligence, emphasizing digital-first architecture.

The NSF stated that this initiative represents advancement in the automation of science and engineering solutions, marking the emergence of super-intelligence-driven scientific discovery and innovation.

The NSF anticipates investing up to $75 million over the next five years.

Additionally, the NSF has allocated $30 million over four years to the National Math Stars program to support talent identification, advanced STEM enrichment, and the development and testing of a digital platform to assist families in supporting children in grades 3-12 as they pursue their full potential in mathematics.

The NSF also indicated that the NextGen Workforce program aims to accelerate the progress of students pursuing STEM doctoral degrees and to position STEM PhDs as an attractive pathway for highly talented students in the United States.

This program will establish new accelerated six-year bachelor's-to-doctoral tracks and graduate training initiatives that provide direct support to enrolled students and address critical and emerging national STEM workforce needs.

× ➡️ The NextGen Workforce program will help students move from the classroom to the STEM workforce faster than ever, with accelerated bachelor’s to doctoral pathways and innovative, interdisciplinary graduate training designed to meet critical and emerging national needs.https://t.co/7g17E9y8SC — U.S. National Science Foundation (@NSF) October 8, 2026

×