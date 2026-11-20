The East Bay Community Foundation recently announced that it hosted a funders' convening on the Oakland HBCU Initiative, featuring remarks from Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and other stakeholders.

Established in 2025, the Oakland HBCU Initiative is a coalition of Oakland residents dedicated to establishing a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) satellite campus in Oakland.

In a social media post, Mayor Barbara Lee emphasized that the Oakland-led effort is focused on leveraging existing partnerships and programs, utilizing community colleges as a bridge to create tangible pathways from education to careers for local youth.

Lee further stated that HBCUs have demonstrated the potential of institutions that recognize, nurture, and invest in Black students' talent and leadership, asserting that such a spirit should be present in Oakland.

According to reporting by the Afro-American Newspapers in September, the initiative seeks to provide local students with access to a culturally rich and affirming education closer to home, while also addressing the "brain drain" of talent leaving the state through satellite campuses and community college pathways.

Key leaders, including Kim Thompson, presented at the UNCF UNITE conference regarding the framework developed for HBCU expansion into Oakland, California.

Their efforts aim to assist HBCUs in exploring regional expansion without overextending institutional resources. Insights gained from research and listening sessions on the Oakland HBCU Initiative were shared.

Thompson noted that establishing a satellite campus in Oakland offers institutions opportunities to engage with the city's economic, artistic, and cultural assets.

The initiative is currently in discussions with interested institutions and has extended invitations to any HBCU seeking to expand its presence to Oakland, California.

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