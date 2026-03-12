Old Dominion University Shuts Down After Campus Tragedy

Old Dominion University announced that the campus will be closed on Friday, March 13. All classes and operations are suspended.

President Brian O. Hemphill reported that on March 12, 2026, a shooting occurred on the main campus. At about 10:49 a.m., a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, injuring two people. University Police, Norfolk Police, and emergency personnel responded immediately. The gunman is deceased, and the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah ('07), Professor of Military Science and leader of the Army ROTC Monarch Battalion, was among the victims.

Shah, an alumnus who returned to ODU in 2022, was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic Resolve. His military honors include two Bronze Stars, Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Joint Service Achievement Medal.

According to reports, the shooter was a former Army National Guardsman convicted of providing material support to ISIS. An ODU student said the shooter targeted members of the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and was also an ODU student. The gunman was stopped by a ROTC student before causing more harm.

Lt. Col. Shah served as Professor of Military Science and led the ROTC program at Old Dominion University. He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic Resolve.

He joined the Army in 2003 as an Aviation Operations Specialist. During his time enlisted, he achieved the rank of Sergeant before transitioning. After completing his enlisted service, which included time in the Active Duty Army, Army Reserves, and Virginia Army National Guard, he graduated from Old Dominion University. After enlistment, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and a rotation to Atlantic Resolve.

LTC Shah earned his Army Aviation Senior Aviator wings, logged over 1,200 flight hours in three different aircraft, and completed more than 600 combat flight hours. He most recently served as the Brigade S3 in the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA.

Before that, he was the Squadron S3 in the 3-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, where he managed modernization efforts for Attack Helicopters. His command experience includes leadership roles in A/1-3 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, A/3-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, and B/603 Aviation Support Battalion. His service assignments encompass the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division, XVII Airborne Corps, United States Forces-Iraq, and 3rd Infantry Division.

Shah earned a Bachelor of Science from ODU in 2007, an MBA from the University of Georgia in 2018, and an MS in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas in 2019, as noted by the ODU Alumni Association.

Two others were wounded in the attack; their conditions are currently unknown.