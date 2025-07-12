On the Road to the WOC STEM Conference in Baltimore

Marsha Reeves-Jews, a dynamic broadcast journalist and host of WOC TV, recently took a moment to share her inspiring insights during a two-minute career pep talk at the Career Communications Group studios.

“Sometimes, we don’t even realize what we don’t know,” she shared in the video. “And often, we’re uncertain about whom to approach for guidance.”

However, she highlighted how conferences like WOC STEM create the perfect setting for those all-important conversations.

The WOC STEM Conference is gearing up to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary in October 2025 with a three-day event in Baltimore, MD.

Marsha has attended every conference over the past thirty years as it has brought together a range of voices and experiences in cities like Washington D.C., Nashville, Atlanta, Dallas, and Detroit.

She encouraged students and STEM professionals to participate in this upcoming event in October, where they’ll have the opportunity to connect with others who share similar paths and can offer invaluable insights.

Marsha acknowledged that navigating the next steps—whether it's after completing an undergraduate degree, a master’s, or even a PhD—can feel daunting.

Yet, she believes that attending professional conferences such as WOC STEM, networking with subject-matter experts, and engaging in seminars tailored to address questions for all career stages can provide clarity and support.

It’s so crucial to understand what moves to make within organizations, she noted. Help and guidance can come from unexpected places. A connection you made years ago might hold the key to your next opportunity!

She urged everyone to reach out to others to discuss their aspirations and seek advice on navigating their careers and workforce challenges.

Build your network, she encouraged.

The WOC (Waves of Change) STEM Conference is dedicated to showcasing excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Don't miss the chance to make your voice heard—nominations for the 2025 WOC STEM Awards are open until July 15, and outstanding achievement awards are still accepting submissions.

To shine a light on a trailblazer in STEM, visit CCGHeroes.com and submit your nomination today.