Pell Grant funding cuts have posed challenges to college enrollment for Black students, particularly between 2011-12 and 2021-22, with 58% of this decline occurring in the South.

According to a report from the University of Alabama's Education Policy Center and the Southern Education Foundation, colleges in 17 Southern states enrolled 23% fewer Pell Grant recipients in 2021-22 than they did a decade earlier.

Given that the South is home to 218 of the nation's 279 majority-Black institutions and enrolls 54% of all Black students in the U.S., addressing this decline is crucial for fostering equity in education.

Community colleges in the region also faced challenges, serving 46% fewer Pell awardees during the COVID-19 pandemic due to labor shortages.

The research brief examining the widening college enrollment gap and the impact of Pell Grant disinvestment underscores the essential role that Pell Grants play in promoting college access for American students. The data shows that nearly half a million Black students left U.S. colleges and universities between 2011-12 and 2021-22.

Key contributing factors to this enrollment decline include reduced state appropriations for public higher education, rising college tuition costs, and limited access to state-funded financial aid.

The research brief states that the decline can be addressed by focusing on several areas of improvement, including advocating for enhanced federal student aid, increasing state investment in higher education, and expanding funding for need-based student financial aid.

Since 1973, the Pell Grant program has served as the cornerstone of federal direct student aid. Established by the Higher Education Act of 1965, the program was later named in honor of U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell (1918-2009).

Between 1973-74 and 2021-22, the Pell Grant program distributed $602 billion to support 222 million Pell awards. The report indicates that the share of college expenses covered by Pell Grants has decreased over time.

In 1975/76, the maximum Pell Grant accounted for 75% of the average yearly costs for tuition, fees, books, supplies, room, and board at public four-year institutions.

However, by 2024-25, the maximum Pell Grant amount of $7,395 covers only 26% of these costs, although Congress is now legally required to cover no more than 50% of the eligible expenses.