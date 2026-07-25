The Key to Thriving in Pharmaceutical Sciences

Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health has announced it will host its 75th anniversary this September.

Scheduled events include a health fare, research and innovation impact days, faculty presentations, and a fund-raising gala.

As a part of a historically Black university, FAMU has dedicated its mission to broadening educational opportunities and enhancing representation in healthcare fields.

Seth Y. Ablordeppey, PhD, the interim dean and distinguished scholar chair in biomedical sciences, emphasized that the college's most important achievement has been its steadfast dedication to improving healthcare access through outstanding education, research, service, and scholarship, especially in underserved and minority populations.

Ongoing debates among educators, clinicians, and other stakeholders address the value of artificial large language models in academic medicine, health care, and pharmacy practice.

Concerns persist that excessive reliance on such technology may impede the development of essential reasoning and critical thinking skills.

In August 2025, the University of Arizona Office of Research and Partnerships reported that a study conducted by the College of Pharmacy found artificial intelligence performed worse than Doctor of Pharmacy students on therapeutics examinations.

Specifically, AI was less likely to answer application-based and case-based questions correctly, compared to questions focused on factual recall or those not centered on patient cases.

Overall, AI achieved a correct response rate of only 51%.

These findings were published in Currents in Pharmacy Teaching and Learning.

One professor indicated a desire to provide students with data demonstrating that diligent study, rather than reliance on AI, leads to exam success.

The academic dean noted that technology often underperforms in situations requiring judgment and where evidence is limited, which frequently occurs in clinical settings.

According to the press release, faculty evaluated AI-generated answers to over 200 questions from first-year PharmD courses on nonprescription medication disorders, including heartburn, atopic dermatitis, cold, and allergies, as well as from a second-year course covering cardiology, neurology, and critical care topics.

The University of Arizona College of Pharmacy recently shared that it continues to offer students chances to connect with the pharmacy profession outside of the classroom, with involvement in conferences being a significant part of their academic and career growth.

Students throughout the college attend various conferences, ranging from national advocacy gatherings to clinical and organizational meetings, which introduce them to fresh concepts, expand their professional connections, and enhance their knowledge of the changing pharmacy landscape.

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