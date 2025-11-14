Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated over $400M to support HBCUs

This fall, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated over $400 million to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities, transforming educational opportunities for thousands.

In October, Clark Atlanta University announced a $70 million gift from MacKenzie Scott aimed at strengthening the financial health of all 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) through the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Members Pooled Endowment Fund.

Each institution will receive a $5 million stake, significantly enhancing college endowments and providing long-term stability for students. Clark Atlanta's President, George T. French Jr., described it as a game-changer for their schools.

Morgan State University, a public urban research university in Maryland, also announced that MacKenzie Scott had reaffirmed her support for the university's mission with a new $63 million gift.

This brings her total investment in the nation's fastest-rising research university to $103 million. Morgan State noted that these resources will greatly contribute to supporting their students, research, and strategic goals.

Last week, Howard University revealed an $80 million unrestricted gift from MacKenzie Scott to advance access and excellence.

According to a social media post by Wayne Frederick, the President Emeritus and Charles R. Drew Professor of Surgery at Howard University, this transformative gift will provide $63 million in overall support to the university, with $17 million specifically allocated to advance the mission of the College of Medicine.

Two weeks ago, Virginia State University announced that MacKenzie Scott has made a $50 million gift, the largest single donation in the institution's history.

This donation will help VSU expand opportunities for generations of students, strengthen academic innovation, and enhance the university's capacity to advance research, community engagement, and student success.

Norfolk State University has also announced the largest gift in its 90-year history. According to the university's press release, MacKenzie Scott has awarded a $50 million gift to support the university's mission of transforming students' lives through exemplary teaching, research, and service.

This marks her second award to Norfolk State University, following a then-record gift of $40 million in 2020. The 2025 gift will be invested to support student scholarships, faculty research and service, athletics, and the university's strategic initiatives.

Prairie View A&M University announced a new $63 million gift from MacKenzie Scott, bringing her total investment to $113 million. Scott's support directly strengthens student success, fuels faculty research and innovation, expands scholarship access, and grows the university's long-term endowment, ensuring an empowering future for generations of Panthers.

Winston-Salem State University also reported receiving the largest single gift in its history from MacKenzie Scott.

Chancellor Bonita J. Brown stated, "This gift is truly life-changing for our students and our community. MacKenzie Scott's confidence in Winston-Salem State University enables us to transform lives, not just today, but for generations. Her investment empowers us to make a high-quality education accessible, affordable, and attainable for students who never believed college was possible. For that, I want to say thank you. We are all profoundly grateful for her choosing to invest in the future of our students and this institution."