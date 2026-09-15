Pioneers Making an Impact and Human-Centered AI

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), billed as the world's largest technical organization, is marking National Online Learning Day and highlighting the influence of online education through IEEE Educational Activities.

IEEE also expressed pride in issuing 150,000 digital credentials that continue to support professionals in enhancing their skills and adapting to new and emerging technologies.

September 15 additionally commemorates the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned Indian civil engineer.

He is celebrated for his contributions to major infrastructure projects, such as dams, bridges, and efficient irrigation systems.

Although UNESCO formally observes World Engineering Day for a Sustainable World on March 4, September 15 is widely recognized in many regions as Engineers' Day, honoring the technical foundations that underpin modern society.

Felicia Newhouse, founder of AI-Powered Women, shared that at the third AI-Powered Women Conference last week, they welcomed over 1,500 leaders both online and in person.

In her LinkedIn wrap-up, Newhouse noted that the event took place as top AI leaders called for a pause in advanced AI development.

She raised the bigger question of whether people can stay in control of smarter systems, especially as many organizations struggle to keep up with rapid changes.

The conference often returned to the idea of whose intelligence is included in decision-making.

At AI-Powered Women, they connect AI business leaders with psychologists, historians, philosophers, neuroscientists, artists, systems thinkers, and researchers focused on consciousness and human well-being.

Over time, they have built an interdisciplinary approach to understanding how people learn, think, and adapt to technological change together.

Newhouse explained that while institutions value analytical skills, technical knowledge, and now machine intelligence, important decisions also need ethical judgment, historical perspective, emotional and social intelligence, imagination, relational awareness, systems thinking, and an understanding of how choices affect people's lives.

One strong theme from conference feedback was that attendees came to learn about AI but left “in deep contemplation about what intelligence actually is.”

Newhouse emphasized that women play a key role in this process—not because they are naturally wiser or more ethical, but because they are often closest to the real-world impact.

The hardest part of AI transformation might not be the technology itself.

Their leadership, expertise, and lived experience are essential in shaping decisions.

Newhouse said that the next generation of leaders guiding organizations through rapid AI growth, institutional change, global uncertainty, and workforce shifts will need to be systems thinkers, translators, and integrators.

Even if AI development slows, the real challenge is using that time to build better institutions, strengthen human judgment, and support well-being for everyone.

One engineer working in safety-critical and regulated industries attended the conference at MIT.

She shared on social media that the hardest part of AI transformation might not be the technology itself.

In discussions about leadership, decision-making, AI adoption, governance, and new AI systems, technology was just one part of the equation.

The bigger questions focused on people, judgment, and how to put ideas into practice. What should we automate? What should we enhance? Where should people stay involved in the process? And how do we move from impressive AI experiments to systems that people can trust and use?

These questions are central to her work in applied AI, especially in transportation and infrastructure, where technical achievement alone is not enough.

AI systems used for inspections, safety, engineering, or public infrastructure also need strong foundations, validation, clear rules, and workflows that make sense to users.

The goal is not AI for its own sake, but AI that moves from prototype to adoption and delivers real-world results.

Another attendee, who started an organization to help people build confidence in an AI-driven world, shared that she was chosen as one of the 100 Changemakers for the AI-Powered Women Conference at MIT.

What began as curiosity about AI turned into something much bigger.

What began as curiosity about AI turned into something much bigger. How do we actually get people to use these tools? How do we add AI to daily work without making things more complicated or adding unwanted technology? How do we make sure we automate for the right reasons, not just because we can? And most importantly, how do we keep people at the center as AI is adopted?

She was eager to learn from researchers, executives, entrepreneurs, and interdisciplinary thinkers about AI governance, workforce changes, practical AI skills, and the human qualities that AI cannot replace: wisdom, discernment, creativity, resilience, and ethical leadership.

Another attendee explained that she had no technical background, no computer science degree, and no AI certification.

Three years ago, she worked as a school adjustment counselor. Now, she leads AI governance for a nonprofit.

She started as an executive assistant and ended up building an AI policy and governance program from scratch.

Her experience was in counseling and social work, but she was curious and willing to learn.

She spent the weekend at the AI-Powered Women conference at MIT, surrounded by women making a difference in AI.

She found that the hardest part of adopting AI is not always the technology—it is leadership. Someone needs to bridge the gap between what a tool can do and what it should be allowed to do. That requires judgment, trust, and a commitment to keep learning.

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× An engineer whose ideas helped shape a nation! 💡 🇮🇳



Sir M. Visvesvaraya combined innovation, visionary planning and practical problem-solving to leave a lasting mark on India’s infrastructure.



Every September 15, India commemorates his birth anniversary as National Engineers’… pic.twitter.com/aNwqB2zyGQ — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 15, 2026

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