A recent Bloomberg report states that Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are expected to invest $750 billion this year, primarily in data centers.

Cushman & Wakefield, a leading commercial real estate firm, notes that the U.S. data center sector is expanding, with a development pipeline nearing $2.3 trillion.

Grid-connected power is becoming scarce, prompting land acquisition in secondary and tertiary markets, while labor shortages and rising construction costs further challenge the sector.

Of the $2.3 trillion pipeline, $492 billion is currently under construction, with $1.8 trillion planned or committed.

Power scarcity, land constraints, skilled labor shortages, and long equipment lead times are significantly impacting data center development.

In September, the University of Texas at Arlington announced that in partnership with Johnson Controls they are expanding to develop advanced cooling and heat recovery technologies for data centers.

Plans include a new 15,000-square-foot research center at UTA, the C3H2-AI Center, which will unite researchers and industry leaders to create more efficient cooling solutions for AI and data center applications.

Building on UTA’s thermal management expertise and JCI’s industry-leading systems, the partnership aims to cut non-IT energy consumption by up to 50%, driving critical innovations for high-performance computing.

Recently, QEM Network and the 1890 Universities Foundation published a guide for HBCU presidents on establishing data centers on college campuses.

The toolkit draws on practitioner input from Pennsylvania, the National League of Cities, and academic literature on energy, water use, cooling technologies, and grid integration.

The report estimates that data centers consumed 176 terawatt-hours in 2023, representing 4 percent of national electricity demand, with projections rising to 6-12 percent by 2028.

QEM and 1890 emphasize that campus computing strategies must now align with energy strategies.

The report notes that scale, technology choice, advanced cooling, and heat recovery have the greatest impact on environmental and cost outcomes.

It outlines several data center models for colleges and universities, including on-campus ownership, consortium models, colocation leasing, cloud outsourcing, in-house processing, and edge or modular designs.

As universities increasingly rely on computational capacity, owning or partnering in a data center can provide greater control over technology infrastructure, which requires adequate electrical capacity, cooling, water, fiber, space, and security.

The report recommends that college presidents consider questions related to:

Institutional needs

Ownership

Finance

Operations

Maintenance

Electricity, costs, potential savings

Academic and workforce benefits

Infrastructure

Environmental and community impacts

Alignment with long-term strategic plans

In October 2026, David N. Jones, CEO of Lumena Energy, spoke at Career Communications AI NEXTGEN America in Baltimore.

He described how his company addressed workforce gaps in the energy sector by developing Wattberry, a platform connecting 113 employers and over 500 job postings in one state.

Lumena Energy, founded in 2019 in Chicago, is a clean technology and Energy-As-A-Service company.

Earlier this year, Jones, who chairs Career Communications Group's Artificial Intelligence & Energy Workforce Development Subcommittee, presented advancements in renewable energy and smart grid technology during National Apprenticeship Week.

Career Communications Group, through its STEM City USA platform, connects students and veterans with career opportunities in high-demand sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

The summit focused on sectors critical to national economic growth.

Jones led the Energy and Utilities segment, highlighting roles like renewable energy technicians and smart grid operators.

At the AI NEXTGEN America conference, Jones shared that his motivation for entering the energy sector stemmed from witnessing a child in Southeast Asia doing homework outside a store due to unreliable electricity.

Over 60 percent of the global population lacks consistent access to reliable energy.

As artificial intelligence expands, Jones questioned how to power these technologies when many communities still lack reliable electricity.

Expanding data centers is unsustainable

He argued that expanding data centers is unsustainable and outlined the essential infrastructure for artificial intelligence, including energy generation, power grids, transformers, switchgear, cooling systems, servers, fiber optic cables, and GPUs.

Jones cautioned that evolving technological architecture will bring new challenges and that current infrastructure is unsustainable.

He emphasized that all digital activities, including mobile phone use, depend on grid-supplied electricity, and that data centers powered by GPUs require significant cooling.

Many transformers are over 50 years old, and Jones projected a substantial increase in global data center energy consumption by 2030.

He warned that this trend could result in power shortages or job displacement due to artificial intelligence.

He also stressed the growing importance of renewable and modular nuclear energy.

To address these challenges, Jones described Lumena Energy's distributed energy resource initiatives, such as vehicle-to-grid programs that allow electric vehicles to supply power back to the grid.

If scaled, these initiatives could have a significant impact. The company is developing mixed-asset power plants and has started construction on a $100 million project in Illinois to address these challenges in real time.

Jones proposed replacing large data centers with modular, solar-powered shipping containers equipped with fiber optics, which can be deployed strategically to reduce cooling needs and air pollution.

He advocates for a decentralized model that enables communities to establish modular data centers locally.

Jones also introduced the world's first virtual power plant edge controller, a device that uses AI and the Internet of Things to manage energy resources.

The device integrates with inverters or outlets, supports custom large language models, and features a safe-state mode that operates without battery power.

Last year, Lumena Energy hosted an internship program for top software engineers, including participants from Career Communications Group programs, who successfully prototyped this technology.

The Lumena Energy Academy trains about 100 individuals annually, with enrollment rising as the company expands into Minnesota.

The first cohort of virtual power technicians has completed training and is now employed. The Academy offers a streamlined portal for certification and job placement, and its learning management system provides both online and hands-on training.

Lumena also connects employers with specialized renewable energy professionals.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for electrical power-line installers and repairers is projected to grow by 10 percent from 2025 to 2035, with about 10,900 job openings each year.

Increasing electricity demand, driven by AI and data centers, is a key factor in the need to expand grid capacity.

To help meet this demand, Career Communications Group is introducing more than 700 students to ASCEND Knowledge on Demand through its Careers in Energy Delivery pathway.

ASCEND is the learning platform provided by STEM City USA.

The platform offers courses in artificial intelligence literacy, educator training, and leadership, and organizes employer cohorts, including those in the energy sector.

Learners earn credentials as they prepare for line worker and technician roles, which require hands-on training, supervised experience, apprenticeships, and safety instruction.

Learners can explore careers in linework, gas distribution, substations, relay work, and related fields.

They can also pursue apprenticeships, earn-while-you-learn programs, meet fitness requirements, complete aptitude assessments, and participate in safety culture initiatives.

Veterans can learn how their military experience translates to civilian skilled trades. ASCEND starts by identifying each individual's goals, barriers, and available support.

Upon completion, learners will have a stronger résumé, a clear pathway to employment or apprenticeship, an understanding of requirements, and a 90-day action plan.

ASCEND facilitates the transition from education to employment. While industries, technologies, and skill requirements have evolved, access to information, preparation, networks, and opportunities remains uneven.

STEM City USA and ASCEND Knowledge on Demand address this workforce challenge.

A recent AI for Energy Summit in Houston, Texas brought together senior executives from the energy, technology, policy, and investment sectors.

Participants included representatives from the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Energy, North American Electric Reliability Corporation, New York Power Authority, Electric Power Research Institute, Chevron, Dominion Energy, Petrobras America, Avangrid, Orsted, NextEra Energy Resources, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Devon Energy, and Williams.

Technology leaders from the cloud, AI, gas, and energy sectors attended, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, ERock, and Anthropic. Energy Tech X featured speakers from ExxonMobil and Aramco Ventures.

The AI in Energy Applications Forum included speakers from NRG Energy, ONE Gas, Southern Company, GE Vernova Grid Automation, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. Panel topics included operational optimization, digital infrastructure, finance, digital twins, risk management, cybersecurity, and AI-driven market and regulatory strategies.

The Next-Gen AI for Energy Summit was held in conjunction with Energy TechX, an innovation forum that connects energy technology innovators, AI founders, startups, and investors to advance next-generation energy technologies.

The summit also featured the AI in Energy Applications Forum, which focused on practical AI applications, data and AI foundations, workflow integration, operational adoption, and scalable business impact.

Conference sponsors included Anthropic, EY, BCG, S&P Global Energy, and Informatica from Salesforce.

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