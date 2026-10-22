Powering the Future

Earlier this year, David Jones, CEO of Lumena Energy and chairman of Career Communications Group's Artificial Intelligence & Energy Workforce Development Subcommittee, presented recent advancements in renewable energy and smart grid technology during Career Communications Group's National Apprenticeship Week.

Career Communications Group, in collaboration with its partners, organized panel discussions under the theme "America at Work: Making America Skilled Again through Registered Apprenticeship."

Through its STEM City USA platform, the organization facilitated connections between students, veterans, and career opportunities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and other high-demand sectors.

The summit addressed sectors critical to national economic growth. Jones led the Energy and Utilities segment, emphasizing roles such as renewable energy technicians and smart grid operators.

At the AI NEXTGEM America Conference in October, Jones explained his motivation for entering the energy sector, recounting a trip to Southeast Asia where he observed a child completing homework outside a store due to unreliable electricity.

Over 60 percent of the global population lacks consistent access to reliable energy.

As artificial intelligence expands, Jones questioned how to provide power for these technologies when reliable electricity remains inaccessible to many populations.

He argued that increasing the number of data centers is unsustainable and outlined the foundational infrastructure required for artificial intelligence, including energy generation, power grids, transformers, switchgear, cooling systems, servers, fiber optic cables, and GPUs.

Jones cautioned that as this technological architecture evolves, new challenges will emerge and the current infrastructure will remain unsustainable.

Jones emphasized that every digital activity, including mobile phone usage, depends on electricity supplied by the grid and data centers powered by GPUs, which require significant cooling.

He observed that many transformers are over 50 years old and projected a substantial increase in global data center energy consumption by 2030.

He cautioned that this trend could result in power shortages or job displacement driven by artificial intelligence.

He also highlighted the growing importance of renewable and nuclear energy, particularly small-scale modular.

To address these challenges, Jones described Lumena Energy's distributed energy resource initiatives, including vehicle-to-grid programs that allow electric vehicles to supply power back to the grid.

When implemented at scale, these initiatives could have a significant impact.

The company is developing mixed-asset power plants and has recently commenced construction on a $100 million project in Illinois to address these challenges in real time.

Jones proposed replacing large data centers with modular, solar-powered shipping containers equipped with fiber optics, which can be deployed in strategic locations to reduce cooling requirements and air pollution.

He advocates for a decentralized model that enables communities to establish modular data centers within their local areas.

Jones also introduced the world's first virtual power plant edge controller, a device that uses AI and the Internet of Things to manage energy resources.

The device integrates with inverters or outlets and supports custom large language models. It includes a safe-state mode that functions even in the absence of battery power.

Last year, Lumena Energy hosted an internship program for leading software engineers, including participants from Career Communications Group programs, who successfully prototyped this technology.

The Lumena Energy Academy trains approximately 100 individuals annually, with enrollment increasing as the company expands operations into Minnesota.

The first cohort of virtual power technicians has completed training and is currently employed.

The Academy offers a streamlined portal for certification and job placement, and its learning management system provides both online and practical training. Lumena also connects employers with specialized renewable energy professionals.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for electrical power-line installers and repairers is projected to increase by 10 percent from 2025 to 2035, with approximately 10,900 job openings annually.

Rising electricity demand, driven by AI and data centers, is a key factor in the need to expand grid capacity.

To help meet this demand, Career Communications Group is introducing over 700 students to ASCEND Knowledge on Demand through its Careers in Energy Delivery pathway.

ASCEND is the learning platform provided by STEM City USA.

The platform offers courses in artificial intelligence literacy, educator training, and leadership, and organizes employer cohorts, including those in the energy sector. Learners earn credentials as they prepare for line worker and technician roles, which require practical training, supervised experience, apprenticeships, and safety instruction.

Learners can explore careers in linework, gas distribution, substations, relay work, and related fields, as well as apprenticeships, earn-while-you-learn programs, fitness requirements, aptitude assessments, and safety culture initiatives.

Veterans can learn how their military experience translates to civilian skilled trades. ASCEND begins by identifying each individual's goals, barriers, and available support.

Upon completion, learners will possess a stronger résumé, a clear pathway to employment or apprenticeship, an understanding of requirements, and a 90-day action plan.

ASCEND facilitates the transition from education to employment. Although industries, technologies, and skill requirements have evolved, access to information, preparation, networks, and opportunities remains uneven. STEM City USA and ASCEND Knowledge on Demand address this workforce challenge.

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