Powering the Future

David N. Jones, CEO of Lumena Energy, was a leading speaker at Career Communications AI NEXTGEN America in Baltimore.

On social media, Jones highlighted workforce gaps in the energy sector.

In response, he and his team developed Wattberry, a platform connecting 113 employers and over 500 job postings within one state.

Lumena Energy, founded in 2019 and based in Chicago, Illinois, is a clean technology and Energy-As-A-Service (EaaS) company.

Earlier this year, Jones, who also chairs Career Communications Group's Artificial Intelligence & Energy Workforce Development Subcommittee, presented advancements in renewable energy and smart grid technology during National Apprenticeship Week.

Career Communications Group, in collaboration with its partners, organized panel discussions under the theme "America at Work: Making America Skilled Again through Registered Apprenticeship."

Through its STEM City USA platform, the organization connected students, veterans, and career opportunities in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and other high-demand sectors.

The summit addressed sectors critical to national economic growth. Jones led the Energy and Utilities segment, emphasizing roles such as renewable energy technicians and smart grid operators.

At the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in October, Jones shared that his motivation for entering the energy sector stemmed from witnessing a child in Southeast Asia doing homework outside a store due to unreliable electricity.

More than 60 percent of the global population lacks consistent access to reliable energy.

As artificial intelligence expands, Jones questioned how to power these technologies when reliable electricity remains inaccessible to many communities.

He argued that expanding data centers is unsustainable and outlined the essential infrastructure for artificial intelligence, such as energy generation, power grids, transformers, switchgear, cooling systems, servers, fiber optic cables, and GPUs.

Jones cautioned that as technological architecture evolves, new challenges will arise and current infrastructure will remain unsustainable.

Jones emphasized that all digital activities, including mobile phone use, rely on grid-supplied electricity and data centers powered by GPUs, which require substantial cooling.

He noted that many transformers are over 50 years old and projected a significant rise in global data center energy consumption by 2030.

He warned that this trend could lead to power shortages or job displacement driven by artificial intelligence.

He also highlighted the increasing importance of renewable and modular nuclear energy.

To address these challenges, Jones described Lumena Energy's distributed energy resource initiatives, such as vehicle-to-grid programs that enable electric vehicles to supply power back to the grid.

Implemented at scale, these initiatives could have significant impact.

The company is developing mixed-asset power plants and has begun construction on a $100 million project in Illinois to address these challenges in real time.

Jones proposed replacing large data centers with modular, solar-powered shipping containers equipped with fiber optics, which can be deployed in strategic locations to reduce cooling needs and air pollution.

He advocates a decentralized model that enables communities to establish modular data centers locally.

Jones also introduced the world's first virtual power plant edge controller, a device that uses AI and the Internet of Things to manage energy resources.

The device integrates with inverters or outlets and supports custom large language models. It features a safe-state mode that operates even without battery power.

Last year, Lumena Energy hosted an internship program for top software engineers, including participants from Career Communications Group programs, who successfully prototyped this technology.

The Lumena Energy Academy trains about 100 individuals annually, with enrollment rising as the company expands into Minnesota.

The first cohort of virtual power technicians has completed training and is now employThe Academy offers a streamlined portal for certification and job placement, and its learning management system provides both online and hands-on training. Lumena also connects employers with specialized renewable energy professionals.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for electrical power-line installers and repairers is projected to grow by 10 percent from 2025 to 2035, with about 10,900 job openings each year.

Increasing electricity demand, driven by AI and data centers, is a key factor in the need to expand grid capacity.

To help meet this demand, Career Communications Group is introducing more than 700 students to ASCEND Knowledge on Demand through its Careers in Energy Delivery pathway.

ASCEND is the learning platform provided by STEM City USA.

The platform offers courses in artificial intelligence literacy, educator training, and leadership, and organizes employer cohorts, including those in the energy sector. Learners earn credentials as they prepare for line worker and technician roles, which require hands-on training, supervised experience, apprenticeships, and safety instruction.

Learners can explore careers in linework, gas distribution, substations, relay work, and related fields. They can also pursue apprenticeships, earn-while-you-learn programs, meet fitness requirements, complete aptitude assessments, and participate in safety culture initiatives.

Veterans can learn how their military experience translates to civilian skilled trades. ASCEND starts by identifying each individual's goals, barriers, and available support.

Upon completion, learners will have a stronger résumé, a clear pathway to employment or apprenticeship, an understanding of requirements, and a 90-day action plan.

ASCEND facilitates the transition from education to employment. While industries, technologies, and skill requirements have evolved, access to information, preparation, networks, and opportunities remains uneven. STEM City USA and ASCEND Knowledge on Demand address this workforce challenge.

Career Communications Group has long recognized researchers leading next-generation nuclear fusion, long-duration energy storage, which is an alternative to short-duration lithium-ion batteries, clean hydrogen, enhanced geothermal energy, and next-generation photovoltaic materials.

Zap Energy's Senior Vice President of Fusion Technology, Marvi Matos, who recently served as a panelist at the U.S. Women in Nuclear Conference, shared her experiences on building a nuclear career on your own terms and highlighted her experience leading verification for New Shepard's first human flight at Blue Origin and managing a 600-person systems engineering team at Boeing.

Kendra Hullum-Lawson received Special Recognition at the WOC Conference and was selected for the U.S. Women in Nuclear Leadership program.

Her achievements include leading Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspections, plant modifications, and Component Design Basis Inspections.

She started her career at DTE's Fermi 2 Nuclear Power Plant in 2000 and gained years of experience in nuclear power plant design and licensing.

Jasmine Gilliam received the Professional Achievement Award at the WOC Conference. As a physical security inspector for Region III at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, she joined the NRC in 2007 after earning a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Tuskegee University. Her expertise and dedication led to two temporary promotions to senior reactor engineer, a rare opportunity in the industry.

UL Research Institutes recently announced that Judith Jeevarajan, Ph.D., a WOC Award winner, delivered a talk on “Safety Challenges with Large Lithium-ion Batteries” at the Safety & Risk Conference 2026.

Researchers like Dr. Jeevarajan from the Electrochemical Safety Research Institute have received several honors, including recognition from WOC Magazine and a “People of Purpose” commendation at the Reuters Energy Industry Awards 2026.

Their work has addressed critical safety issues such as thermal runaway, fire propagation, and end-of-life battery management, influencing safety protocols and design standards for energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications.

They have contributed to global standards development and led the Electrochemical Safety Research group in expanding research into emerging technologies, including hydrogen, sodium-ion, and solid-state batteries.

Businesses, communities, and researchers—including Dr. Migo Szeman Ng, principal scientist at UL Research Institute—gathered at the AI NEXTGEN Conference in Baltimore to explore energy in the age of AI.

Dr. Ng received the Futurist Award for Energy Pioneer, which recognizes people modernizing the grid and advancing smart energy solutions.

Recently, Dr. Ng spoke about lithium-ion battery recycling at the 5th International Battery Safety Workshop in Houston.

Her work focuses on improving battery safety and creating ways to reuse the batteries that power devices, vehicles, and the grid.

At the Electrochemical Safety Research Institute, she uses AI and data to speed up battery safety and recycling research, while helping support the next generation of STEM professionals.

During her acceptance speech, Dr. Ng said her family and faith helped her persevere.

She also affirmed her dedication to advancing safety science with UL Research Institutes, which encourage innovation and support emerging STEM leaders.

In a social media post, Dr. Ng expressed sincere gratitude to the colleagues, mentors, and collaborators, both inside and outside the organization, who supported her nomination.

She noted that each person contributed to her growth in the energy-storage field, including materials, cells, batteries, recycling, regeneration, critical-materials upcycling, and battery safety.

She also expressed appreciation for the mentorship, collaboration, encouragement, and advice that have guided her career.

The Electrochemical Safety Research Institute stated that her work in safety science is advancing safer, more sustainable energy-storage technologies, including lithium-ion battery recycling, critical-materials recovery, and evaluation of next-generation battery chemistries.

The AI for Energy Summit (AI4E2026) took place November 3-4 in Houston, Texas. According to the website, the summit convened senior executives from the energy, technology, policy, and investment sectors.

Attendees included representatives from the Advanced Research Projects Agency of the U.S. Department of Energy, North American Electric Reliability Corporation, New York Power Authority, Electric Power Research Institute, Chevron, Dominion Energy, Petrobras America, Avangrid, Orsted, NextEra Energy Resources, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Devon Energy, and Williams.

Technology leaders from cloud, AI, gas, and energy sectors were present, including Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, ERock, and Anthropic. Energy Tech X speakers represented ExxonMobil and Aramco Ventures.

The AI in Energy Applications Forum featured speakers from NRG Energy, ONE Gas, Southern Company, GE Vernova Grid Automation, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. Panels addressed topics such as operational optimization, digital infrastructure, finance, digital twins, risk management, cybersecurity, and AI-driven market and regulatory strategies.

The Next-Gen AI for Energy Summit was held alongside Energy TechX, an innovation forum connecting energy technology innovators, AI founders, startups, and investors to accelerate next-generation energy technologies.

The summit also included the AI in Energy Applications Forum, which focused on practical AI applications, data and AI foundations, workflow integration, operational adoption, and scalable business impact.

Conference sponsors include Anthropic, EY, BCG, S&P Conference sponsors included Anthropic, EY, BCG, S&P Global Energy, and Informatica from Salesforce.

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