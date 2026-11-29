At the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore, a computer scientist, life scientist, and materials science engineer discussed the evolution of information technology.

Jayfus Doswell, founder and CEO of a biomedical and IT company, shared his experience as a software engineer.

Doswell holds a PhD in artificial intelligence and developed what is considered the world's first architecture for AI education in 2005.

His company's innovations include integrated optical see-through display AI software for combat medics, enabling pararescue personnel to use augmented reality headsets for step-by-step medical procedures such as needle decompression.

Doswell noted that new computer science and engineering graduates may encounter code-assistance tools at work and should reflect on their programming and algorithm training.

He emphasized that generative AI tools do not yet modularize code effectively.

Doswell advised graduates entering advanced AI roles to focus on software design, learn Unified Modeling Language, and master object-oriented design to properly structure and modularize software.

He explained that while autogenerated code can produce classes, methods, or functions, code generators are not yet proficient at creating innovative, modular software designs.

Doswell attributed this limitation to the variability in software engineering and referenced a former mentor with a photographic memory who could recall every line of code.

Effective software design requires strong coding practices, adherence to design principles, and reviewable test cases.

Doswell noted that some AI companies have experienced incidents where agents accessed IP addresses because test cases included them as targets.

He stressed the importance of ambition, self-awareness, and a comprehensive understanding of the software development lifecycle, rather than focusing solely on programming or a single aspect of AI.

Doswell holds undergraduate degrees in cognitive neuropsychology and computer science from Oberlin College, a master's in computer science from Howard University, and a PhD in artificial intelligence from George Mason University.

His experience as a software engineer at a defense contractor taught him the discipline needed for sustained coding.

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John S. Choy, PhD, associate dean for graduate programs research at The Catholic University of America, brings research experience in genetics, cell biology, biochemistry, and biophysics.

Choy observed that problem-solving skills in one domain may not transfer directly to another in today's workforce.

He emphasized that, in the era of artificial intelligence, the ability to explain observations in multiple ways and to disprove hypotheses is central to critical thinking.

Choy leads AI initiatives at Catholic University and directs a biology lab studying the effects of pharmaceuticals on the gut microbiome and viral infections.

He expressed satisfaction in helping his institution leverage AI and guiding students in using emerging technologies.

Choy encourages students to engage in iterative questioning, develop adaptability, and foster creativity to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.

He also noted that early mainframe computers relied on human intelligence, highlighting the importance of lifelong learning.

Jessica Johnson, executive vice president of Quiet Geniuses and session moderator, highlighted her nonlinear career path, which includes clinical psychology, holistic coaching, and leadership development, as well as over two decades of collaboration with technical leaders.

Johnson recommended microlearning, adopting new tools, maintaining cognitive flexibility, and staying current with technological advancements.

Panelist Aalliyeh Clinton emphasized understanding systems and one's role within them, building professional communities, and seeking guidance from colleagues at various career stages.

Clinton noted that AI systems learn from users and advised professionals to remain confident, qualified, and resilient, as AI will not replace all jobs.

She graduated from Morgan State University with an engineering degree and is currently on leave from Johns Hopkins University, where she is pursuing a master's in materials science and engineering.

Through her company specializing in engineered materials, she develops personal protective equipment for scientists by reengineering textiles to enhance protection, inclusivity, sustainability, and style.

Through her nonprofit, she also educates students in textile engineering, chemistry, and polymer science.