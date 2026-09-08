Literacy Day: Preparing Schools for the Future

International Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8. UNESCO established the day in 1966 at its 14th General Conference.

This year, the 60th anniversary event will take place in Mexico on September 8 and 9, focusing on the theme "Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity."

The UNESCO International Literary Prizes will honor programs that support lifelong learning, empower individuals, and help build sustainable communities.

Last September, the Maryland State Department of Education named Alonna Soward-Puryear as Maryland Teacher of the Year 2026.

Soward earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary/special education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Hood College.

She currently serves as a fourth-grade teacher at Monocacy Elementary, where her subjects include math, science and social studies.

She was recognized for mentoring new teachers, encouraging instructional excellence, and supporting academic growth through programs like Ready for Pre-Kindergarten/Kindergarten and the Elevate Academy summer initiative.

Frederick County Public Schools celebrated Soward at Monocacy Elementary for her dedication in the classroom, leadership in STEM, and commitment to school improvement.

She also serves on the School Improvement Team, the System Improvement Team for Blueprint Implementation, and the Student Engagement Team.

Leadership in STEM

Last week, the Maryland State Department of Education announced it had registered the first 67 teacher apprentices through the statewide Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program, which is supported by the Grow Your Own Educators Grant.

The first participating school systems include Caroline, Charles, Washington, and Worcester County Public Schools. The Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program, developed with the Maryland Department of Labor, the Maryland State Education Association, local school systems, and higher education partners, offers a structured earn-while-you-learn path to becoming a licensed Maryland teacher.

Maryland is also among the first states to create a statewide governance structure for AI in schools.

On Facebook, Katie Fry Hester, Maryland Senate D9, shared that Governor Wes Moore signed SB 720, the AI Ready Schools Act, into law.

She explained that SB 720 requires every school system to adopt AI policies that follow statewide guidance, ensuring clear expectations for the safe, ethical, and responsible use of AI. The law also provides training and support for educators, including district leaders, so teachers are not left to navigate this technology alone.

It builds AI literacy into Maryland's workforce readiness and computer science standards, helping students gain skills for future jobs.

Hester noted that this effort took years and was made possible by the support of many stakeholders, including Delegate Eric Ebersole, the Maryland State Department of Education, Maryland State Education Association, Code.org, Microsoft, labor organizations, parents, student advocates, educators, higher education partners, and technology experts.

The new law prepares schools for the future by directing the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance and best practices for using artificial intelligence responsibly in K-12 classrooms.

It helps students and teachers get ready for the AI era and ensures best practices are in place to support digital literacy and provide resources for effective AI use. All 24 local school systems in Maryland have until this fall to adopt their own AI policies.

Career Communications Group, a national leader in technical publishing, STEM education, and workforce development, has announced the completion of its Teacher AI Training Materials.

This new set of resources is designed to help educators confidently bring artificial intelligence into their classrooms.

This announcement comes as Maryland leads efforts to prepare students for a future shaped by artificial intelligence.

The new Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act directs the Maryland State Department of Education to create guidance, expand professional development for teachers, set best practices, and promote AI literacy in K-12 schools.

The law recognizes that understanding artificial intelligence is now an important skill for both teachers and students as technology changes education and the workforce.

The new Teacher AI Training Materials from Career Communications Group offer practical, ready-to-use content for classrooms. These resources help teachers understand, teach, and use artificial intelligence responsibly, while also encouraging critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of our economy, and education must evolve just as rapidly," said Tyrone D. Taborn, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "Teachers cannot prepare students for tomorrow's careers without the knowledge, confidence, and instructional resources to effectively teach AI today. These materials empower educators to lead the next generation of learning while ensuring students become ethical, informed, and innovative users of artificial intelligence."

The Teacher AI Training Materials are designed for K-12 teachers, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs.

The curriculum stresses that artificial intelligence should support, not replace, good teaching. It gives educators practical tools to improve instruction and helps students get ready for careers in a technology-driven economy.

For over forty years, Career Communications Group has connected education, industry, government, and communities through technical publishing, STEM education programs, and workforce development.

With its publications, conferences, digital learning platforms, educator initiatives, and the STEM City USA ecosystem, CCG has expanded access to science, technology, engineering, and math education and created pathways to in-demand careers.

Completing the Teacher AI Training Materials represents the next evolution of CCG's mission by providing educators with the resources needed to successfully integrate artificial intelligence into teaching and learning while supporting Maryland's vision for AI-ready schools.

The Maryland Department of Labor funded the development of these instructional materials in part, reflecting the state's commitment to preparing teachers.

Finishing the Teacher AI Training Materials is the next step in CCG's mission to give educators the tools they need to bring artificial intelligence into teaching and learning. This work supports Maryland's goal for AI-ready schools.

Career Communications Group (CCG) is a Baltimore-based organization focused on communications, technical publishing, STEM education, and workforce development.

CCG creates programs that connect education, industry, government, and community partners to support innovation, artificial intelligence, and new technologies.

For over 40 years, CCG has promoted educational excellence and expanded opportunities for students and professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math.

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