Last updated: November 20, 2026

The Black Engineer News app is published by Career Communications Group, Inc. This policy explains what the app does with information — in short, the app collects no personal data.

No data collection. The app has no accounts and no sign-in, and it contains no analytics, advertising, or tracking of any kind. We do not collect, store, sell, or share any personal information through the app.

On your device only. Stories you bookmark and the app's offline cache of recent headlines are stored only on your device. They never leave your device and are removed when you delete the app.

News content. The app loads articles and images from blackengineer.com over a secure (HTTPS) connection. When you tap 'Read full story,' the article opens on blackengineer.com within the app; your use of the website itself is governed by the website's own practices.

Contact. Questions about this policy: Career Communications Group, Inc., Baltimore, Maryland — reach us through blackengineer.com.