PVAMU announces record $63 Million Gift

Prairie View A&M University, one of 17 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with ABET-accredited engineering schools, has announced a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott’s new $63 million gift brings her total investment to $113 million to the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state of Texas and the third-largest HBCU in the nation.

A Carnegie-classified high-research (R2) University and a member of The Texas A&M University System, PVAMU is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service.

In the press release, the college states that the donation is the largest in PVAMU's 149-year history and will fuel excellence, endowment, and the university's strategic plan. Enrollment exceeds 9,000 students, and over 80,000 graduates.

The new funds will expand PVAMU's endowment and advance key initiatives outlined in the university's strategic plan, Journey to Eminence: 2035, strengthening Prairie View's position as one of the nation's leading HBCUs.

"This gift is more than generous — it is defining and affirming," said Prairie View A&M University President Tomikia P. LeGrande. "MacKenzie Scott's investment amplifies the power and promise of Prairie View A&M University as we advance our vision of becoming a premier public, research-intensive HBCU that serves as a national model for student success. We are deeply grateful for her profound endorsement of our mission, our momentum, and our impact on the world."

PVAMU continues to redefine what it means to be a 21st-century HBCU public. The funds will be invested to do the following:

Expand commitment to student success through enhanced scholarships and academic support.

Strengthen faculty research and innovation in fields critical to Texas and the nation, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, agricultural sustainability, education, public health, space exploration, social policy, and other key areas.

Grow the university's endowment, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and institutional excellence.

"Philanthropy of this magnitude and intentionality reimagines how progress and scale are realized," President LeGrande added. "MacKenzie Scott's commitment to PVAMU is a testament to what happens when vision aligns with opportunity."

