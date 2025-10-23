Campus News: Pros On The Move

Georgia Tech has announced that Raheem Beyah has been selected as the next provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs, beginning Nov. 1.

According to the press release, Beyah has served as the dean of the College of Engineering and Southern Company Chair at Georgia Tech since 2021.

An Atlanta native who earned his master's and Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from Georgia Tech after completing a bachelor's degree at North Carolina A&T State University, Beyah is recognized as a leading expert in network security and privacy.

Under his leadership, the engineering college has strengthened its reputation for innovation, research excellence, and student success, earning top-10 national rankings across every engineering discipline.

Known for his mentorship and collaborative leadership, Beyah will assume the role of the Institute's chief academic officer — leading and supporting all academic and related units, including the Colleges, the Library, and professional education. He will also oversee academic and budgetary policy and priorities for the Institute.

In 2024, Beyah was named a fellow by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). It is the highest echelon of membership in IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to "advancing technology for the benefit of humanity."

He is a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Society for Engineering Education, a lifetime member of the National Society of Black Engineers, and an Association for Computing Machinery distinguished scientist.

Before joining the faculty at Georgia Tech, where he has served in various leadership roles, Beyah was a faculty member in the Department of Computer Science at Georgia State University, a research faculty member with the Georgia Tech Communications Systems Center, and a consultant in Andersen Consulting's (now Accenture) Network Solutions Group.

× Raheem Beyah has been named Georgia Tech's next Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. Currently the @gatechengineers dean, Beyah is a native Atlantan and holds two degrees from Georgia Tech — a master's and Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering.… pic.twitter.com/hJ3Z5oVLXG — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) October 23, 2025

Prairie View A&M University is celebrating Emory Price’s achievements as he advances in his early career.

Price has taken on a new position as a contract specialist at NASA’s AMES Research Center within the Programs, Engineering, and Science Directorate.

According to PVAMU, Price attributes his early-career success to the university’s support and guidance through his coursework and involvement in business organizations.

The NASA Pathways internship provides structured guidance, assignments, training, and opportunities designed to prepare interns for full-time roles. With his background in business administration and internship experience, Price was well-prepared for a full-time contract position at the AMES Research Center.

His main inspiration to pursue a NASA career was attending Black Space Week in 2023.

Price also emphasized the professional networking that PVAMU nurtures as a crucial factor in his internship experience. He specifically mentioned an assistant professor of business management and an associate dean in the College of Business as examples of faculty and staff who helped him achieve his goals. This support was especially vital during a period when he had to withdraw from coursework.

Among his college accomplishments, Price served on the Student Advisory Board and completed internships at Ultimate Medical Academy, Comcast NBCUniversal, and the National Diversity Council Emerging Leaders Program. He credits these experiences and his campus involvement with helping him develop the skills he now applies in his technology career at NASA.

As a legacy student with many family members among PVAMU alumni, Price felt a special connection to PVAMU from his first visit as a student at Dallas Community College.