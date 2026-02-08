Quantum Computing takes center stage at the BEYA STEM Conference

The International Year of Quantum Science and Technology has announced it is concluding with a closing ceremony in Ghana (Feb 10-11) - marking a year that brought attention to the future of quantum technologies.

Over the past year, the international community has worked to raise global awareness of quantum science and its real-world potential, strengthen collaboration between research, industry, and policy, encourage education and workforce development for the next generation of quantum talent, and showcase how quantum technologies can support societal and industrial transformation.

IYQ 2025 highlights an important truth - the quantum future is being built through collaboration, shared knowledge, and ecosystem-driven innovation.

That's why quantum computing is taking center stage at the BEYA STEM Conference, February 12-14 in Baltimore, or on the BEYA STEM digital twin experience (DTX) platform.

Dr. Celeste Chamberlain, an expert in cybersecurity and emerging technology policy, will present "Quantum Roadmap" at this year's BEYA Conference on February 14.

Her session will address the current state of quantum computing, upcoming breakthroughs, emerging real-world applications, and strategies for preparing organizations and careers for the quantum era. She will also discuss the talent and infrastructure investments required to remain competitive.

Chamberlain emphasized that quantum computing is not replacing classical computing but expanding what is possible.

Applications range from drug discovery and climate modeling to financial optimization and cryptography, enabling solutions to previously unsolvable problems.

Jordon, a network security leader at an aerospace company, will lead the Pre-College Program: STEM Carnival, focusing on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and engineering.

She will also moderate the "Post-Quantum Cryptography: Protecting Systems in the Quantum Era and the Quantum Roadmap: Understanding the Evolution of Quantum Computing" workshop and panel discussion with Dr. Chamberlain and Renata Spinks-McNeal.

Aalliyeh Clinton will mark her second appearance on the Career Communications Group speaking circuit. With over ten years of experience in STEM, Clinton brings valuable insights from her technical expertise, business development background, and commitment to supporting the next generation through her work with Cool Nerds On The Rise and Monneah’s Engineered Materials.

