Reggie Smith and AI NEXTGEN: Transforming Distance Learning and the Workforce

Reggie Smith, PhD, a 2009 BEYA Community Service awardee, has received multiple honors for advancing distance learning, including the Federal Government Distance Learning Association Hall of Fame Award, FGDLA Pillar Award, and Virtual World Association’s Excellence Award.

In 2020, Dr. Smith led a TEDx discussion titled 'The Transformational Power of Distance Learning. What you need to know to be successful.'

His presentation highlighted how technology can drive global transformation and support a continuously learning society.

Distance learning encompasses e-learning, texting, social networking, virtual worlds, game-based learning, webinars, and the use of various technologies such as broadband, satellite, cable, wireless, and mobile devices.

It connects learners to global educational communities, delivering education and training wherever they are.

Smith has served as CEO/Executive Director and Chair Emeritus of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) and was the association’s first African American president and chairman.

USDLA supports pre-K-12, homeschooling, higher and continuing education, as well as business, corporate, military, government, and telehealth sectors.

Smith has also helped launch National Distance Learning Week and the USDLA's Distance Learning Today quarterly supplement.

This fall, Smith will speak at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the workforce, identifying growing job sectors, and outlining the skills needed in today’s economy.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference will provide practical insights into artificial intelligence, clarify common misconceptions, and demonstrate AI’s impact on daily life.

Sessions will address workforce trends, emerging careers, essential skills for an AI-driven economy, and the intersection of AI with energy systems, data centers, and the future of the U.S. power grid.

Additional topics include the transformation of manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades, advances in healthcare and personalized medicine, and the role of AI in cybersecurity, national defense, veteran employment, and critical infrastructure protection.

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