Richard A. Tapia, Pioneering Mathematician and BEYA Winner, Dies at 88

Rice University announced on May 23, 2026, that Richard A. Tapia had passed away at age 88. He was a University Professor, the institution’s highest academic honor.

President Reginald DesRoches recognized Tapia as a distinguished professor and a pioneer in computational mathematics who advanced access to science and engineering education.

Tapia's research focused on numerical optimization methods. He authored or co-authored two books, published over 100 research papers, and supervised more than 30 doctoral candidates.

In 2016, Tapia received the College-level Promotion of Education Award presented by the Council of Historically Black College and University Engineering Deans at the BEYA STEM Conference.

Tapia was also featured in Career Communications Group's USBE magazine conference issue for his advocacy for women and minorities in science. His efforts helped Rice become a leader in awarding math PhDs to minorities.

As a founding member of the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science, Tapia developed outreach methods such as the Math is Cool presentation to engage inner-city students and teachers. In 2005, Career Communications Group's Hispanic Engineer and Information Technology Magazine named him one of the 50 most important Hispanics in technology and business.

Nationally, he received the Vannevar Bush Award in 2014 for his leadership and advocacy for minorities in science, the National Medal of Science in 2010, and the Distinguished Public Service Award from the American Mathematical Society in 2004.

Tapia joined Rice in 1970 as an assistant professor of mathematical sciences, became a full professor in 1976, and served as department chair from 1978 to 1983. He founded the Tapia Center to support underrepresented students in STEM and help educators foster inclusive classrooms. The Tapia STEM Camps now serve over 1,600 students in grades eight through twelve.

Nicolás Medina, chair of the Tapia Center Board of Advisors, affirmed the Center’s commitment to Tapia’s legacy: STEM is for everyone. Tapia also led the Rice Graduate Education for Minorities and Empowering Leadership Alliance Programs, served as associate director of graduate studies, directed the Center for Excellence and Equity in Education, and received the Y. Ping Sun Award for Outstanding Community Engagement.

Born in Santa Monica, California, to Mexican immigrant parents, Tapia was the first in his family to attend university, earning his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from UCLA. He also served as adjunct faculty at Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Houston.

In 1992, he became the first Hispanic person elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

Former President Bill Clinton appointed him to the National Science Board in 1996, where he served until 2002, and he chaired the National Research Council’s Board on Higher Education and the Workforce from 2001 to 2004.

Tapia’s many honors include the National Science Foundation’s inaugural Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring, the Lifetime Mentor Award from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Distinguished Service to the Profession Award from the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, and the Distinguished Scientist Award from the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS).

In recognition of his legacy, on March 20, 2026, Houston’s Ship Channel bridge was renamed the Richard A. Tapia Bridge, symbolizing his investment in both his community and his field.

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