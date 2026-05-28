Rising BEYA Star Embarks on Promising Internship Journey at Micron

Nicolas Pollard, a rising BEYA star, recently began his internship as an Equipment & Process Integration Engineer at Micron Technology in Manassas, Virginia.

In a LinkedIn post, Pollard shared that his first week included onboarding, training, and valuable exposure to Micron’s mission and culture.

He looks forward to further training as an Equipment & Process/Product Engineer intern at Micron Technology Singapore SMAI, where he will deepen his understanding of the company’s operations.

Pollard also joined the Micron Technology Global AI Network (GAIN) Employee Resource Group as a local leader, supporting initiatives in AI, workforce readiness, and emerging technology.

A highlight of his week was attending the Memory Made in the USA event at Fab 6 in Manassas, which celebrated Micron’s role as the only U.S.-based memory manufacturer.

Pollard expressed gratitude for a strong start to his internship and enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead.

On Tuesday, several outlets reported that Micron's market capitalization reached $1 trillion for the first time, up from $70 billion a year ago.

In April, Micron emphasized that careers in semiconductor manufacturing should not be limited to those with traditional four-year degrees.

The company collaborates with community colleges, workforce development organizations, government partners, and educational institutions to develop registered apprenticeship programs that meet industry needs and expand community opportunities.

These partnerships ensure training is relevant, accessible, and scalable.

On April 30, Micron launched a joint apprenticeship program with New York, providing hands-on pathways for aspiring technicians to gain in-demand skills and pursue careers in advanced manufacturing.

On April 15, Micron was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the fourth time.

In February, Micron was named to Glassdoor’s inaugural 2026 Best Places to Work in Tech & AI list, based entirely on team member reviews and reflecting strong performance across all nine workplace categories.

In 2024, Career Communications Group recognized Micron as a top supporter of engineering schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Also in 2024, Micron announced plans to create over 67,000 new U.S. jobs in the next two decades, focusing on advancing domestic memory manufacturing.

The company continues to invest in STEM education from K-12 through advanced degrees and supports HBCU Engineering Schools through partnerships and participation in the BEYA STEM Conference.

These efforts aim to broaden access to STEM careers and strengthen the semiconductor workforce.

At the 2023 BEYA STEM Conference, a senior program manager for veteran outreach at Micron participated in seminars addressing infrastructure challenges, risk management, and strategies for climate change, equity, and resilience.

In 2022, Micron ranked twelfth among the Top 20 Industry Supporters, alongside companies such as Lockheed Martin, IBM, Microsoft, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, Apple, Amazon, Boston Scientific, Google, Northrop Grumman, The MITRE Corporation, Abbott, Oracle, Dominion Energy, Leidos, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture, Capital One, and General Motors.

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