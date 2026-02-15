Rising Leaders in STEM at BEYA40

The National GEM Consortium highlighted recipients of the GEM Outstanding Young Alumnus Award at BEYA 2026, including Imani Adams and Shauna Adams, both graduate research assistants at Purdue University.

Imani Adams advances research and innovation in her field, exemplifying GEM’s mission to expand opportunities in science and engineering. Shauna Adams is similarly engaged in cutting-edge research, demonstrating the discipline and leadership that define GEM scholars.

Excellence is achieved through years of dedication, resilience, curiosity, and a commitment to growth, according to Kimberly L. Jones, Ph.D., dean of Howard University's College of Engineering and Architecture.

At the recent BEYA Engineering Deans event, Dr. Jones highlighted Alexis Noelli Peña, Ph.D., co-founder and chief technology officer of Good Fibes, as an example of these qualities.

Peña drives innovation through entrepreneurship and STEM-focused problem-solving, with research that demonstrates both technical expertise and social awareness.

As a National GEM Consortium Scholar, Peña has contributed to research, strengthened interdisciplinary partnerships, and mentored students.

In her acceptance speech, Peña emphasized her commitment to equity and the importance of investing in people.

She noted that she often had to create supportive environments herself and described her experience joining GEM without a title or sponsor as transformational. Peña expressed gratitude for the opportunities and mentors who supported her journey.

Peña was recognized as an Outstanding Young Alumnus of The National GEM Consortium alongside S. Bianca Bailey, Shauna Adams, Imani Adams, and Shantonio Birch.

On LinkedIn, Birch expressed his honor at being named a 2026 BEYA Outstanding Young GEM Alumnus.

As founder and CEO of ThermoVerse, Birch leads the development of innovative solutions through engineering and entrepreneurship.

He reflected on his 15-year journey from community college to CEO, including research roles at several universities and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Now a part-time faculty member at Washtenaw Community College, Birch remains grateful for the support of leaders who broaden STEM participation.

He thanked his peers, US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine, the Council of Engineering Deans at HBCUs, and the National GEM Consortium Alumni Association.

S. Bianca Bailey also received the Young Outstanding Alumnus Award, a peer-reviewed honor for engineering excellence.

As founder and CEO of Agriwater Corp and an engineer supporting Air Force nuclear weapons, Bailey operates at the intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship, and national impact.

Her career demonstrates how GEM alumni contribute to established industries and create new pathways in technology and public good.

On LinkedIn, Bailey shared that meeting a female engineer as a teenager inspired her to pursue a Ph.D. in engineering. Later, she envisioned herself on the BEYA stage, a goal she has now achieved.

Bailey became a GEM Fellow, secured corporate sponsorship for her master’s degree, and later earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural and Biological Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, becoming the second African American woman in 100 years to do so.

In 2021, she was the first GEM Fellow to receive the U.S. Department of Energy’s Innovation Crossroads award.

Bailey expressed deep gratitude for her mentors, family, and organizations that supported her, and acknowledged the platforms that helped her share her story and promote her STEM children's book, "The Little Engineer That Could."

She also thanked the Council of Engineering Deans and the National GEM Consortium Alumni Association for their continued support.