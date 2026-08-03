Rising Talent: AI NextGen America

In her role as ambassador for Career Communications Group's BEYA Stars and Stripes platform, Moria Bowman facilitated hundreds of conversations with students and experts on topics including military careers, technology, engineering, accounting, business, medicine, and entrepreneurship.

Bowman was still a teenager when she was featured in Career Communications Group's Women of Color magazine's "Teen Envisions Ridesharing Safety App."

Bowman is currently an English major at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, a leading historically Black college and university.

She chose N.C. A&T because of its reputation for preparing students for leadership in technology-driven fields.

On National Intern Day, Bowman shared that she recently finished a summer internship in marketing and artificial intelligence at DigiFlight.

DigiFlight focuses on digital marketing strategy and AI innovation.

During her internship, she worked with AI-powered marketing tools, analyzed data to understand audiences, and helped plan marketing campaigns.

Bowman also earned a security clearance, which opens up more opportunities.

These skills are becoming more important as more companies use artificial intelligence in their marketing.

Bowman also earned a security clearance, which opens up more opportunities for her in government and defense.

She is excited to share what she learned with other students at N.C. A&T and plans to attend Career Communications Group's first artificial intelligence-focused event, the AI NextGen Conference, in Baltimore this October.

Her internship at DigiFlight shows the company's support for developing new talent in marketing and technology.

DigiFlight, founded in 1999 in Columbia, Maryland, with a branch in Huntsville, Alabama, is a veteran-owned minority small business.

It has grown from two employees to over 300 and supports federal and commercial contracts in aerospace technical solutions, cybersecurity, and systems engineering.

The company is known for its work in attack helicopter training and cyber incident response.

Led by Stan Oliver, DigiFlight has received several awards, including CEO of the Year from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a 2025 Maryland's Most Admired CEO award, and a 2026 Modern Day Technology Leader award at the BEYA STEM Conference.

Bowman said her summer internship gave her the chance to use what she learned in class on real projects.

She worked with DigiFlight's marketing and technology teams to see how artificial intelligence is changing brand strategy, understanding customers, and developing digital campaigns.

She completed the program with 23 other college interns from around the country, all mentored by Thomas Beck, DigiFlight's chief marketing officer and vice president of business development.

“I really enjoyed my internship and my mentor, Mr. Thomas Beck," Bowman said.

She explained that the internship helped her apply classroom knowledge to real-world projects and work closely with DigiFlight's teams to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming brand strategy, consumer insights, and digital campaign development.

"I learned about myself and artificial intelligence — managing a job along with 23 other collegiate intern students from around the country," she added.

"Artificial Intelligence is very helpful. It is changing the world and helps with planning, analyzing, and making tasks easier. It is useful as long as we also consider the environment," Bowman said.

Recently, N.C. A&T Strategic Partnerships and Economic Development joined industry leaders for the Aviation Education and Aerospace conversation hosted by the Triad Business Journal.

This event focused on the fast growth and future potential of North Carolina’s aviation industry.

Dr. Stephanie Luster-Teasley Pass, dean of the College of Engineering, who leads seven departments and nearly 2,800 students, recently talked about North Carolina A&T's progress in artificial intelligence and industry partnerships on the Engineer Your Success podcast.