Sandra Evers-Manly Elevates Black Voices with W.E.B. Du Bois Film and Decades of Leadership

Sandra Evers-Manly, president and founder of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, recently hosted the premiere of W.E.B Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause—a two-hour film exploring Du Bois’ enduring impact from post-Emancipation to the civil rights movement.

The documentary, narrated by Viola Davis and featuring readings by Common, Courtney B. Vance, and Jeffrey Wright, draws powerful commentary from scholars like Henry Louis Gates and Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Evers-Manly’s leadership extends beyond film; she champions minority empowerment in Hollywood, as foreseen in a 2001 interview with US Black Engineer magazine.

Her accolades, including the 2024 Co-Founders Award for The Arts and recognition from Great Minds in STEM, reflect her commitment.

As an executive producer of impactful films and initiatives like "Films With A Purpose" and "Imani: the Super Little Engineer," Evers-Manly elevates diverse stories and underrepresented voices.

At Northrop Grumman, her efforts built a thriving foundation and earned the Ron Brown Award for Corporate Leadership.

After 40 years, she retired in June 2022, leaving a legacy of advocacy and influence.