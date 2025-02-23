Save the Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Are you ready to launch your career in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics? The job market may seem daunting, but with the right resources, you can secure your dream role!

Career Communications Group (CCG) is kicking off its series of Virtual Recruitment Fairs on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT.

This event will take place on the CCG Digital Platform and in STEM City USA simultaneously, making it more accessible than ever!

This networking opportunity is designed for recent graduates and early-career professionals, giving you direct access to employers actively seeking talent.

Thousands of individuals like you have found fulfilling positions through CCG job fairs, and you could be next!

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for May 9, 2025—this could be a significant step in your career journey.

In this virtual fair, you can present your resume, meet potential employers, and even conduct live interviews—all from the comfort of your own space.

Plus, online assistance will be provided throughout the event to ensure you have all the support you need.

This is a fantastic chance for STEM students, recruiters, and professionals to connect, explore opportunities, and build relationships.

CCG has a stellar reputation for effectively matching talent with top employers.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact Sales at CCGMAG.com. Let’s get you started on an exciting new career path!